Thursday, Sept. 7

Lebanon Community Chorus winter rehearsals start, 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St. The chorus will rehearse excerpts from Handel's oratorio "Messiah" under the direction of Ed Hughes. New singers are being accepted for the upcoming performance season. Registration can be done in person at the first three rehearsals, or at LebanonCommunityChorus.org. Rehearsals will take place every Thursday, barring holidays. Bill Langdon is piano accompanist; "Messiah" will be performed alongside a string quartet. The chorus is a collection of nearly 40 singers from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany and surrounding areas. The non audition chorus is open to all who are 16 years or older. Information: 541-730-3335 or LebanonCommunityChorus@gmail.com.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday, Sept. 8

Country line dance, 7 to 8 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Live music and instruction. Cost: $5 for adults; $4 for those under 18. Information: marysrivergrange@gmail.com.

Live music by the Flatt Stanley Incident, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Golden Retriever Club of America national specialty, Saturday, Sept. 9 through Wednesday, Sept. 20, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. This national championship includes agility, hunt, tracking, scent, obedience, rally, conformation, gun dog sweeps and more. For an individual events schedule and further information, visit https://bit.ly/3PpBnwI.

Antiques in the Streets and Classic Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albany Antique Mall, 145 SW Second Ave. More than 50 street vendors at the antique mall sidewalk sale. Tour more than 100 cars. All proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit agency. Information: https://bit.ly/3ZlNrCF.

Bridges, Bikes & Brews, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Linn County Lamb and Wool Fairgrounds, Scio. Motorcycle poker run, silent auction, cornhole tournament, live music, food carts, vendors, local breweries and more. The beer garden will open at 11 a.m., featuring beverages from the Growler Café in Lebanon. There will be entertainment on the Carol Bates Stage, featuring Lane Norberg, Jessie Leigh, and Huckle Buck Highway. The motorcycle poker run involves visiting all five area covered bridges and becoming eligible to win prize money. Sponsored by the Scio Event Center Organization to raise funds for a new fairgrounds and event center to be built in or near Scio. Information: Greg Schneider, 503-915-7811.

Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, Grant Road, Kings Valley. Elizabethan revels and marketplace. An interactive living history village. Tickets: $10 to $100 at https://www.shrewfaire.org.

Monteith Living History Saturday, noon to 2 p.m., Historic Monteith House, 518 Second Ave,. Albany. Step into 1850 at Monteith House. Family-friendly activities such as woodworking, pioneer doll making, baking biscuits, making butter, and more. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Eqb2bB.

Live music by the Jazz WRX Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Public Safety Chili Cookoff, 2 to 6 p.m., Philomath Frolic and Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St. All proceeds will go to the 4-Spirits Veterans Scholarship Fund. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for those younger than 12, at https://bit.ly/3Rs0SPx.

Sunday Brunch with Karl Smiley, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Karl will serenade your Sunday brunch.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Corvallis Sacred Harp singing, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 519 NW 21st St. Singing the old-time shape-note, four-sided way, as seen in the movie "Cold Mountain." Information: hannahfield999@gmail.com.

Live Hoolyeh folk dancing, 7 to 9 p.m., social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A mix of programmed and request dances. Cost: $5 for adults, $4 for members of the Corvallis Folklore Society, $2 for those 18 or under. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/hoolyeh.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

"History Bites," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SW. Book signing and discussion with Jim Lindsay, author of "The Sniper."

Science Pub Lebanon, 6 p.m., Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. Elizabeth Tomasino, an associate professor of enology at Oregon State University, will talk about tropical fruit aromas in beer and wine. She will discuss compounds known as volatile thiols and why the drive many of the aromas in hops and white wines. Registration: https://bit.ly/44OhofK.

Bluegrass workshop/jam, 7 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road. Cost: $10 adults, $7 youth.

Live music by the Dan Kaufman Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. From the one-man band to the full ensemble, Kaufman uses his baritone voice, rhythm guitar and harmonica to deliver Western-style rock you can move to. His original songs are easy to dance to and come with a message.

