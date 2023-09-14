Thursday, Sept. 14

Golden Retriever Club of America national specialty, through Wednesday, Sept. 20, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. This national championship includes agility, hunt, tracking, scent, obedience, rally, conformation, gun dog sweeps and more. For an individual events schedule and further information, visit https://bit.ly/3PpBnwI.

Brews & BBQ, 5 to 8 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 NE Water Ave., Albany. Live music by Trevor Tagle. Food, drinks, raffle, games. Fundraiser to benefit CASA of Linn County. Tickets: $50 at linncasa.org.

Live music by Jazz Palzz, 6 p.m., Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Free. Information: lumoswine.com.

Goat Sunset and Cider, 6:30 p.m., Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Enjoy a sunset view of Marys Peak from the goat pen. Mingle with frolicking Nigerian dwarf goats while sipping hot spiced cider or a cold bottle of sparkling cider and snacking on ginger cookies. Terra Bella will provide comfortable outdoor furniture, warm blankets, games, and brushes to pamper the goats. The experience includes one thermos of hot cider or a bottle of sparking cider, plus six homemade cookies. If you would like to upgrade, you add more cider or cookies at checkout. You can bring additional snacks, beverages of a picnic; a cooler with ice is available upon request. Wear shoes appropriate for mud and uneven surfaces. Multiple pricing options are available for groups up to six; email for pricing for larger groups. Admission: $65 and up at www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

Hoolyeh international folk dance, 7 p.m., social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.

Live music by Wild Hog in the Woods, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday, Sept. 15

Farm tours, 10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; Wednesday, Sept. 20; and Friday, Sept. 22, Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Explore this 11-acre boutique farm, which has alpacas, goats and chickens ready to meet you. Feed an alpaca; snip herbs to take home; brush the goats; collect eggs; take a selfie with an alpaca; frolic with the goats; enjoy the view of the Willamette Valley; boop noses; catch a kiss from an alpaca. Admission: $12 per person; children ages 3 to 10 with an adult, $5; children 2 or younger admitted free; www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

Library Wines Weekend, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15 through 17, Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Try selections of Estate, Pommard, Old Vines and Reserve in a vertical tasting arrangement. Reservations: cardwellhillwine.com.

Talk Like a Pirate Event, 6 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Live music, treasure hunt, contests and more. Admission: $6 for adults, $4 for those under age 18; pay at the door. Information: mt_girl_yvonne@yahoo.com.

Live music by Minor Anomaly and Night Presser, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Shakespeare's "Love's Labour's Lost," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16; and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Starker Auditorium, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 to $17 at www.majestic.org.

"The Savannah Sipping Society," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16; Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23; and Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 28 through 30; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 17 and 24, Albany Civic Theater. Tickets: $18 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.

Saturday, Sept. 16

London 1888 Afternoon Tea, 3 p.m., Conundrum House, 460 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conundrum House, in partnership with the Whimsy Supper Club, presents a London 1888 & Enola Holmes-inspired afternoon tea. Costumes encouraged, but not required. Chef Talus will prepare a seasonal menu of three tea sandwiches, two scone varieties and a tea cake, accompanied by a variety of teas. Conundrum House will provide the setting, complete with vintage teacups, a parlor game or two (puzzle boxes, a storytelling card game) and a tea reading by Conundrum House's co-conspirator, Adrienne. Cost: $55. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3RhDdkt.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Sunday Brunch: live music by Sammy Holmes and the Tappet Brothers, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Philomath Community Services Community Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marys River Park, 300 S. 11th St. Volunteer recognition. Free pizza courtesy of Mud Oven.

Square dance lessons begin, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Presented by the Lebanon Square Circlers. No partner required; no experience required; families welcome. Cost: $7 per person, $15 for a family of three or more; the first class is free. Information: 541-401-9780.

Corvallis Folklore Society presents San Miguel Fraser in concert, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Celtic and Castilian fiddle duo. Tickets: $20 in advance at Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., or at www.tickettomato.com/event/8270; $25 at the door; $2 off for society members.

Monday, Sept. 18

C3 Open House, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 18 to 22, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Drop in to explore the center. All fitness classes free for drop-ins. Free class demos throughout the week. Open to all ages.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Storytime with the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. A librarian will share stories, rhymes and songs. Admission for Storytime is free.

