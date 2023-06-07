Wednesday

Winemaker Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Corazon Corvallis, 208 SW Second St. Featuring Keeler Estate.

Live music by Lea Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Big Fir, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring an art exhibit by local artist Joe Molloy.

"Diffusions: A Music Technology Concert," 7:30 p.m., auditorium, Milam Hall, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Students in the music and technology program will present the culmination of their work in a free performance.

Thursday

"Pacific Waters," Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, July 22, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit featuring art by Mary Frisbee Johnson accompanied by works of Oregon State University student composers. Reception: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays.

Family Motorcoach Association Northwest Area Rally, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 9; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. On Thursday, opening ceremonies will take place at 8:30 a.m.; Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II and Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker will be on hand. Free admission includes access to several new and used RVs on display, and vendor booths displaying RV products. For those interested in a more immersive experience, a four-day passport including Wednesday, June 7, is available for $100 per person, including access to all events, meals, seminars, entertainment, an ice cream social, and more. Individual day passes are available for $35 per day for Friday and Saturday, and offer access to all the above. Information: 253-380-1919.

Coffis Brothers and Noah Kite in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.

Hoolyeh international folk dance, 7 to 9 p.m., fellowship hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Admission: $5; $2 for Corvallis Folklore Society members; $2 for those 18 or under.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Oregon State University 2023 Engineering Expo, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kelley Engineering Center, 2500 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Featuring interactive design project displays created and hosted by more than 1,200 senior engineering students. Projects topics cover robotics, clean water, nuclear energy, virtual reality, construction innovation and more. Admission: free.

Live music by the Easy Targets, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday

Quilts from Caring Hands fabric sale fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1635 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Specialty fabrics and sewing notions ideal for costumes and winter clothing, all bargain priced.

Spring international bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. International decor, textiles, accessories, vintage and collectible items, and more. Baked goods sale. Raffle.

Artisan market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Local artists and artisans show and sell their work.

Second Saturday Arts Day, 1 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A family-friendly chance to learn, play and make art.

Oregon State University Guitar Ensemble concert, 3 p.m., Room 303, Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. A relaxing program of diverse music, ranging from Japanese composer Sato Hirokazu's pop-infused melodies to Spanish classics to a new arrangement of the Beatles' late-career masterwork "Abbey Road." Directed by Cameron O'Connor. Free. Seating is limited.

Screening of "Trailblazers," 6 p.m., Saturday, June 10, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Corvallis Climbers of Color will sponsor the screening of the documentary, which highlights BIPOC community leaders across the Pacific Northwest who are developing inclusive spaces for outdoor recreation. Free admission.

Downtown swing dance, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Beginner's lesson from 7 to 9 p.m. Dancing with the Stealin' Apples Jazz Band at 8. Dancing to DJ'd music from 10:30 to 11. Admission: $10.

Maita with Taco Tapes in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.

Live music by the WRX Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Willamette Valley Symphony concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 with pre-concert preview at 6:15; 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 with pre-concert preview at 3:15; Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. A program of Spanish- and Latin-inspired music, featuring works by Oregon composer Freddy Vilches, originally from Chile, who will also perform on traditional instruments. The symphony will also perform "Danzon No. 2," "Capriccio Espagnola" and "Huopango." Tickets: $18 for seniors, free for those under 18; visit https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/buy-tickets.

"President's Concert: Bon Voyage," 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Oregon State University Chamber Choir will feature music to be sung on its tour of Vienna, Salzburg. Leipzig and Prague later this month. Directed by Steven Zielke. Tickets: $10 general admission at https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1427&r=32d1addc9f9342c58eee27459ca364d6 or at the door (cash or check only); free for OSU students.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch with Karl Smiley, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

"Rancho Trinidad," 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Bilingual Mexican tale about love and legacy. A Majestic Community Collaboration with Portland Revels. Admission: free. Information: majestic.org.

Sounds of Summer Sundays, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by Second Avenue Jazz.

Tuesday

Corvallis Sacred Harp Singing, 7 p.m., 519 NW 21st St. Old-time shape-note singing. Information: hannahfield999@gmail.com.

