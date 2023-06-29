Thursday

“Junk Art,” 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Followed by lunch at noon.

“Moonglow,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 29 and 30, and Saturday, July 1, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. The play portrays a romance between two people with Alzheimer’s disease. Tickets: $14 for adults, $11 for seniors and juniors at https://bit.ly/441CtTK.

Live music by Melanie Reid, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Information: www.oldworldcenter.com.

Friday

“Trash to Treasure Art Show,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 Main St. Daily through July 29.

Live music by DRTR, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Silvertongue, featuring the Departures and Common Koi, in concert, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door; visit www.WhitesideTheatre.org.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch with Nicasio Ralph, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

“Open 2 Mics,” 5 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. All are welcome and encouraged.

“Sounds of Summer Sundays,” 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by Fionnghal. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

TEDxCorvallis, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. TEDxCorvallis is an independently organized event, licensed by TED, that will feature local voices and performances under the theme of community contribution. There will be a range of presentations covering art, diversity and inclusion, food and culture, branding and marketing, forest and garden ecosystems, and more. Seating is limited to 100 people. Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=188626.

Tuesday

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. “Celebrate America!,” conducted by Jim Martinez. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

Wednesday

The Hilltop Big Band free concert, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Every other Wednesday through Aug. 30. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988. The band performs a variety of big-band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern pieces. Bring your own chairs and blankets as needed.

