Wednesday

Live music by Summer of Love, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

The Hilltop Big Band free concert, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Every other Wednesday through Aug. 30. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988. The band performs a variety of big-band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern pieces. Bring your own chairs and blankets as needed.

Open Mic Comedy hosted by Terry Geil, 7:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Signup starts at 5:30. Information: www.oldworldcenter.com.

Thursday

The Amazing Bubble Man Louis Pearl, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Followed by lunch at noon.

"Cooks and Books: Seasonal Cooking with Herbs," 5 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Learn how to prepare and sample a recipe demonstrated by Emily Stimac of the Thyme Garden in Alsea; browse cookbooks related to the theme. Information: bonnie.brzozowski@corvallisoregon.gov.

C3 Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Featuring folk music by Phoenix.

Live music by Castletown, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Hoolyeh folk dancing, 7 p.m., social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Mix of programmed and request dances. Cost: $5 for adults, $4 for Corvallis Folklore Society members, $2 for those 18 or under.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Information: www.oldworldcenter.com.

Friday

"The French Connection: Pommard Block Vertical Tasting," 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Enjoy Burgundy-style pinot noir, featuring 2013 to 2019 vintages. Reservations: cardwellhillwine.com.

No-School Arts Day, noon to 3 p.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. In collaboration with The Arts Center. Participants can complete a sketching-based scavenger hunt. Suitable for children and adults age 9 and up. Admission is free for scavenger hunt participants.

Jonathan Richman featuring Tommy Larkin on drums in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Live music by Summer of Love, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Moonglow," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 29 and 30 and Saturday, July 1, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. The play portrays a romance between two people with Alzheimer's disease. Tickets: $14 for adults, $11 for seniors and juniors at https://bit.ly/441CtTK.

Saturday

"Bees and Blooms," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road, Jefferson. Pollinator crafts, demonstrations, stories, games and more. Something for the whole family. Explore the new Pollinator Patch with all 10 of its native pollinator spaces, activities and take-home elements. See the mason bees in action.

Monroe Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 605 Main St., Monroe. The third annual festival will celebrate the valley's bounty with offerings by local wineries, breweries and food trucks. Local artisans will also be on hand with goods for all occasions. Activities for children, model railroad display.

Annual Model Train Show, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The Oregon Electric O Gaugers Train Club returns for its 19th annual show. All ages are welcome to enjoy this free, interactive exhibit, during which the room will be transformed into a miniature world complete with multiple tracks, noisy trains and more. Donations of canned or boxed goods will be accepted and donated to Linn Benton Food Share. Information: 541-766-6793.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch with Sam Holmes and the Tappet Brothers, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

Belly dancing celebration of life for Tina, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Music in the Park," 6 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Live folk-pop by Phoenix.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by the Cooper Hollow Jazztet. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Tuesday

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "All Folk Welcome," conducted by Daemon Shane. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

