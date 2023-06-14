Wednesday

"Ma and Me: A Memoir," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Putsata Reong will speak about her memoir, which examines her Cambodian heritage, Corvallis childhood, journalism career, coming-out story and the weight of inherited trauma and filial duty.

Live music by the Flatt Stanley Incident, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Willamette Innovators Network, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Information: www.oldworldcenter.com.

Thursday

Summer Reading Program kickoff, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show, followed by lunch at noon.

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown. Galleries, studios, arts and crafts stores and pop-ups host art-related events and demonstrations. A map is available at www.corvallisartswalk.com.

Reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m., main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. For the exhibit "Pacific Waters," which runs through Saturday, July 22, and features art by Mary Frisbee Johnson, accompanied by works of Oregon State University student composers.

Live music by Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Information: www.oldworldcenter.com.

"Music in the Park," 6 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Live jazz and funk by the Root Vegetables.

Friday

Live music by the Flatt Stanley Incident, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday

Artists' surplus art supply sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 Main St. Artists will sell supplies they are no longer using. Information: 541-915-8777.

Live music by Ceili of the Valley, 10 a.m. and noon, Scio Saturday Market, Scio Fairgrounds, 38764 N. Ash St. Audience participation follows.

Open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Every Saturday through Sept. 2. Walk through one of the oldest buildings in Benton County and a great example of a pioneer house. New this year: Period furniture and household treasures from the Rathbun family are on display.

Discovery Day, 1 to 3 p.m.; meet at the Thompson Shelter, Avery Park, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. A guided walk, talking about the park's natural features, plants and animals. Learn about the Marys and Willamette rivers confluence, and the park as a confluence of people and place, history and progress. Sponsored by the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department.

Contra dance, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Alan Snyder/Carol Thor with Laurel Thomasr.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Majestic Aerial Arts presents "Sea of Dreams," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Host Petunia Rufflebottom will lead the audience on a nautical-themed showcase of aerial and other bodily arts. Performers will show off their skills with aerial silks, lyra, chair acrobatics and siren songs. Admission: $14 for students and seniors, $16 for adults; visit www.majestic.org.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch with Revel'n, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by the Cooper Hollow Jazztet. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Monday

Linn Benton NAACP Juneteenth Celebration, 4 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. All are invited to join in celebrating freedom and community. Black-Owned Business Expo showcasing the talents and products of local entrepreneurs; meet the NAACP committees; community fair of local resources, arts and crafts activities for all ages; Build Your Own Library book giveaway; free food from Black-Owned restaurants; music by DJ Kirkwood; and more. Information: info@naacpcorvallisbranch.com.

Open auditions for "Cabaret," 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Tuesday

"Rain or Shine Outdoor Storytime," 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15, children's patio, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Lunch served at 10:45.

