Thursday

"Trash to Treasure Art Show," 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 Main St. Daily through July 29.

Teddy Bear Picnic, 10:30 a.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Featuring a performance by Red Yarn. Enjoy games in the afternoon. Play old-fashioned carnival games, field games and more. Bring pennies for the carnival games. Information: patrick.rollens@corvallisoregon.gov.

"Farm Day," 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Followed by lunch at noon.

C3 String Jam Picnic, 1 p.m., lawn, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Fun, casual afternoon with the center's Old-Time Acoustic String Jam participants. Bring your own instrument to join the jam, or pack a picnic and relax on the lawn as you listen. Yard games will also be available to play. All ages welcome. Free.

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, Thursday through Saturday, July 6 through 8, Skirvin Park, 479 S. 13th St. Includes rodeos, a parade and a fun run. For complete information, including schedules and admission prices, visit www.PhilomathRodeo.org.

Live music by the Hipbillies, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Corvallis Environmental Center SAGE Concert Series, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park and Natural Area, 4485 SW Country Club Drive. Live music, food and drink for a suggested donation of $20 per family to support Corvallis Environmental Center educational programs. Bluessence and DTW will play this week. Come grab food and drinks provided by Pupuseira del Valle, Mud Oven Pizza, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, Tyee Wine Cellars, Block 15 Brewing, Lumos Winery and Beaver Classic Food Truck. Information: karen@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.

Friday

"Sheep Thrillz," 7:15 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8; 7:30 a.m. Sunday and Monday, July 9 and 10, throughout the day, Wolston Farms, 39562 OR-226, Scio. Sheepdog trial, that is, herding competition. Dogs, most of them border collies, and their handlers will use their skills and teamwork to her sheep through a complex course in a limited time. There will be knowledgeable people on hand to answer questions; a program will be available. Shade tents and portable toilets available; spectators are advised to bring chairs. Polite pets on leashes are welcome. "Green" event with recycling bins but no garbage cans. Snacks and drinks for sale will be in recyclable or compostable containers. Admission: $5 per car, $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus, free for bicycles. Information: 541-971-0372.

Summer farm tours, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Explore this 11-acre boutique farm, which has alpacas, goats and chickens who are ready to meet you. Feed an alpaca; snip herbs to take home; brush the goats; collect eggs; take a selfie with an alpaca; frolic with the goats; enjoy the view of the Willamette Valley; boop noses; catch a kiss from an alpaca. Admission: $10 per person; children ages 3 to 10 with an adult, $5; children 2 or younger admitted free; www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. It's about disconnecting from day-to-day stress, illness or depression and focusing on happy vibes. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Live music by Kickstar, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. The first concert of the summer will feature the Bill Pfender Quartet playing the Brazilian beat. This foursome specializes in the Brazilian Choro style. Choro is a lively, lyrical genre of music that is syncopated and harmonically complex, and is an ancestor of the samba and the basso nova. Cover charge: $10. Reservations recommended at 541-929-9463.

Alpaca Sunset and Cider, 7 p.m., Heavenly Field, Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Enjoy a sunset view of Marys Peak. Alpacas roam as you get cozy. Terra Bella will provide comfortable outdoor furniture, warm blankets, games, and snacks for the alpacas. The experience includes one thermos of hot cider or a cold bottle of sparking cider, plus a bag of six homemade cookies. If you would like to upgrade, you add more cider or cookies at checkout. You can bring additional snacks, beverages of a picnic; a cooler with ice is available upon request. Wear shoes appropriate for mud and uneven surfaces. Multiple pricing options are available for groups up to six; email for pricing for larger groups. Admission: $65 and up at www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

Live music by Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Goat Sunset Cider, 7:30 p.m,, Goatville, Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Enjoy a sunset view of Marys Peak from the goat pen. Mingle with frolicking Nigerian dwarf goats while sipping hot spiced cider or a cold bottle of sparkling cider and snacking on ginger cookies. Terra Bella will provide comfortable outdoor furniture, warm blankets, games, and brushes to pamper the goats. The experience includes one thermos of hot cider or a bottle of sparking cider, plus six homemade cookies. If you would like to upgrade, you add more cider or cookies at checkout. You can bring additional snacks, beverages of a picnic; a cooler with ice is available upon request. Wear shoes appropriate for mud and uneven surfaces. Multiple pricing options are available for groups up to six; email for pricing for larger groups. Admission: $65 and up at www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

Saturday

ART on the Farm 2023, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, Misner Century Farm, 37410 Crabtree Drive, Crabtree. Visit a Century Farm and an art gallery. Take a trip to the country to see local farming; tour the 120-year-old farm; learn the family history of local farming; see Hereford cattle, chickens, rabbits and more; and visit a working art studio and gallery. Therese Misner will open her studio and gallery; she loves to talk art. See new work, learn her process, and see more of the "Ted and His Bird Friends" series. Information: tmisnerart@gmail.com.

C3 String Jam Picnic, 1 to 3 p.m., lawn, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. A fun, casual afternoon with the center's Old-Time Acoustic String Jam participants. Bring your own instrument to join the jam, or pack a picnic and relax on the lawn. Yard games will be available to play. All ages welcome. Free. Information: megan.rice@corvallisoregon.gov.

Live music by the Creighton Lindsay Quartet, 2 p.m., Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Admission: free. Information: natalie@lumoswine.com.

Original Goat Yoga experience, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. "Let it all goat" with the original goats who started the global phenomenon of Goat Yoga. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. It's about disconnecting from day-to-day stress, illness or depression and focusing on happy vibes. No yoga experience needed. The experience includes a 30-minute Goat Yoga class, a 60-minute Goat Happy Hour, beverages, a yoga mat and images of your experience by Lainey Morse. Carpooling is suggested; participants are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before class. Cost: $35. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Live music by WRX Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch with Karl Smiley, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

Ninth Street Community Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists. Family-friendly and pet-friendly.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by the Austin Trio. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Aaron Jonah Lewis in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $10 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org, or $15 at the door.

Monday

"Summer Sounds," 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute band, in concert. Suggested donation of $1 per person at the gate.

Tuesday

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "Broadway Classics," conducted by Cheryl Martinez. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

