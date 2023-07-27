Thursday, July 27

Tarweed Folk School, through Aug. 27, Corvallis. Classes for all ages. Information: https://www.tarweedfolkschool.com/classes-by-date.

Summer reading program, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Yumi Torimaru will give a program on Japanese folklore and mythology with music and storytelling. Lunch will be served at noon.

Strengthening Rural Families summer gathering, 5:30 p.m., Lumos Wine Company Wren Vineyard, 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Live music by Mule on Fire; food available for purchase from N'Reeners. A portion of the evening's proceeds will go to Strengthening Rural Families.

Live music by New Bass Theory, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Hoolyeh international folk dance, 7 p.m., social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Cost: $5; $4 for Corvallis Folklore Society members; $2 for those 18 or under.

Majestic Theatre Youth Productions presents "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 27 through 29; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $13 for children and seniors, $15 for adults, majestic.org.

River Rhythms, 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. The Spin Doctors will perform. The event is free, but a $1 donation per person is appreciated. Information: riverrhythms.org.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday, July 28

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Terrace Stage, Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Featuring musician, teacher and photographer Jon Deshler — Acoustic Tune Tours. Cover charge: $10; those under 18 admitted free. Reservations appreciated at 541-929-9463 or katrina@cardwellhillcellars.com.

The Best Cellar, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. An evening of folk music; this month's show will return to the series' original home in the church basement. Mark Lynch will play at 7:30. Lynch has lived in Oregon since 1974 and has played music all over the Pacific Northwest. As a bassist, he has performed with several bands, including Ramblin’ Rex, The Schleppingear Brothers, Plaehn/Hino, Caught in the Act, the Nairobi Bois and more. As a singer/songwriter, he blends his years of musical and life experiences through folk, rhythm and blues, and jazz. At 8:30, Wila Frank will perform. Having grown up on a farm in the Summit/Blodgett area, Frank played the Best Cellar as a teenager. She is now based in Nashville, Tennessee, where she has been writing, singing and producing music. This will be her first local performance since the May release of her positively reviewed album "Black Cloud," which has been featured on NPR’s “All Songs Considered" and in the magazines Talkhouse and Under the Radar. Admission: pay-what-you-will, with a minimum of $2. Children are welcome and admitted free. Coffee, tea and gluten-free cookies are 50 cents each. Masks encouraged. Information: mjweiss@cmug.com.

The Flat Stanley Incident, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday, July 29

Albany American Legion Post 10 third annual Car Show, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1215 SE Pacific Blvd. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, military vehicles and "just for fun." Vendors, raffles, food for purchase. Free admission; open to all. Fundraiser to support fishing opportunities for local disabled veterans; participants can also drop off fishing supplies at the post. Information: 541-760-4698.

"Art & Wine in the Garden," 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Arts and crafts by local artisans, including fused glass, jewelry, sculptures, mosaics and more. Wine, live music, food trucks. Free and open to be public. Information: garlandnursery.com.

Master Gardener workshop, 10 a.m., Lupe's Community Garden, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Topic: "Intro to Food Preservation, Drying and Fermentation." Information: 541-929-2499.

Philomath High School All-Class Alumni Reunion, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Potluck lunch, noon. Table service and limited beverages provided. Bring a lawn chair.

"Kittens & Cocktails with SafeHaven Humane Society," 1 to 3 p.m., taproom, Deluxe Brewing & Sinister Distilling Company, 635 NE Water Ave., Albany. Fundraising and kitten adoption event co-hosted by SafeHaven Humane Society. SafeHaven staff member and a litter of ready-to-adopt kittens will be on hand for a meet-and-greet. Staff will have additional information about ways to adopt, foster and volunteer for their office. Donation items for SafeHaven will be accepted, and happy hour discounts will be offered to those who participate in this aspect of the donation drive. Deluxe Brewing has also committed to donating $1 per pint or cocktail purchased during the event to SafeHaven. There will be a raffle for Deluxe Brewing and Sinister Distilling merchandise with one winner. As always, the taproom is a pet-friendly business. Due to the presence of young animals and those who have yet to be conditioned among other pets, customers are asked to pay particular attention to the following: Well-behaved, people- and pet-friendly animals are welcome. Dogs must be fully vaccinated, registered and on leash at all times (no retractable leashes). If you have any questions about bringing your own pets to this event, it is asked that you leave your pets at home to keep from overwhelming those who are looking to be adopted on site. Information: rebecca@sinisterdeluxe.com.

Live music by Funky Friendship and Cosmic Love, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Summer Pride Showcase," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Two one-act shows featuring Daniel Borson (aka Pippin) and Peter Almeida. "Confessions of an Aging Twink" is a gay musical one-man show about coming out. Through Broadway parody songs and poignant stories from his life, actor, writer and comedian Pippin shares the lifelong process of exploring his sexual identity. "The Education of X" is a musical odyssey about a boy who was raised Catholic trying to make sense of his world. Between being an altar boy, 12 years of Catholic education, and even entertaining the idea of becoming a priest, he can’t admit he is gay because he believes it’s wrong. He faces nuns, priests and the devil on his journey of denial. Content contains sexual themes and mild profanity; suitable for older teens and adults. Free and open to all. Tickets: www.albanycivic.org.

Sunday, July 30

Sunday Brunch with Sam Holmes and the Tappet Brothers, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by Wild Hog in the Woods. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Live music by Diki Diki Marimba, an Ancient Ways ensemble, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Mid-Valley Bellydance Collective, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Music in the Park," 6 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Live blues Americana by DRTR.

Monday, July 31

"Summer Sounds," 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Ms. Vee in concert. Food vendors. Suggested donation of $1 per person at the gate.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "Old-Fashioned Band Concert," conducted by Pat Wohlwend. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

"Fun in the Park," 10 a.m. to noon, Doug Killin Park, 4990 Deer Run St. SW, Albany. Find a bench or bring a blanket and enjoy some time in the park before heading home to work on a take-home craft kit. All ages welcome. Free.

Benton County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 5, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: https://www.bentoncountyfair.net.

Sensory-friendly ride, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave., Albany. To provide a more comfortable setting for individuals on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities, and their families, the carousel slows down and the organ music is turned off. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/sensory-friendly-ride-2.

Live music by Rita and Bill, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

String and Shadow Puppet Theater presents "Ship of Fools: A Giant Puppet Odyssey," 6 p.m., Townsend Shelter, Avery Park, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. A Majestic Theatre community collaboration. Free. G-rated.

The Hilltop Big Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Put on your dancing shoes or kick back and enjoy. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988 and performs a variety of big-band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements. Bring your own chairs and blankets as needed. Admission: free.

— Mid-Valley Live