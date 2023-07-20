Thursday, July 20

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown. Free. Information, including map: www.corvallisartswalk.com.

Corvallis Celtic Festival kickoff concert by Fionnghal and The Nettles, 5 to 9 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. Raffles.

"Music in the Park," 6 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Live bluegrass and old-time country by Revel'n.

SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., amphitheater, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Sin Documentos and Pa'lante perform. Food and beverages available for purchase. Admission: free; suggested donation of $20 per family to help support the Corvallis Environmental Center's education programs.

Live music by Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

River Rhythms, 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Debbie Gibson will perform at the first concert in the series. The event is free, but a $1 donation per person is appreciated. Information: riverrhythms.org.

Movie night, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Screening of "Velocipastor." Tickets: $6 in advance at whitesidetheatre.org, $8 at the door.

Friday, July 21

"HeartStrings: An Interactive Celtic Harp Concert," 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: https://bit.ly/44P0spB.

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Featuring the jazz sounds of the Cooper Hollow Jazztet. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy music on the terrace. Cover charge: $10; those under 18 admitted free. Reservations appreciated at 541-929-9463 or katrina@cardwellhillcellars.com.

"Piano in the Vineyard," 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, outdoors, Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Road, Philomath. Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents an evening of classical piano music. Watch the sun set over Marys Peak as Matt Cooper performs a concert. The grand piano will be in a large, open field. Bring chairs, blankets and a picnic. Wine will be available for purchase. Admission: $25. Tickets: https://corvallispiano.org/copi-tickets.

Joshua Phillips Band with Coastal Sunday, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday, July 22

Tarweed Folk School, July 22 through Aug. 27, Corvallis. Classes for all ages. Information: https://www.tarweedfolkschool.com/classes-by-date.

Community volunteer day, 10 a.m. to noon, Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road, Jefferson. Plenty of projects to help with: weeding, watering, mulching, interpreting, brochure folding and event support. Supplies provided.

Bob Newton Family Movie, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Screening of "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." Tickets: $6 in advance at whitesidetheatre.org; $8 at the door; free for those 12 or under.

Sip & Stroll, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Philomath. Stroll through downtown, tasting local wines, beers and spirits. Cost: $20, which includes a wineglass, wristband and five drink tokens; additional tokens are five for $15. Tickets will go on sale at 2:30 day of event in the parking lot of True Value, 1740 Main St.; and Les Schwab Tires, 838 Main St. Information: philomathchamber.org.

Live music by Fly and I, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Picnic in the Park," 7 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park and Natural Area, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Bring a picnic basket and get a floor show of Broadway musical songs, sung by performers of all ages, accompanied by instrumentalists. Bring folding chairs or blankets. Presented by Majestic Community Collaborations. Suggested donation: $10.

Sunday, July 23

Annual Barbizon Brownsville Paintout, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 N. Main St. Bring plein air easels, paints and canvas. Information: https://bit.ly/3ruIDhf.

Ants Ants Ants in concert, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Family-friendly music featuring Johnny Clay, Dave Gulick and Nat Johnson. With stylistic nods to 1970s-era "Sesame Street," "Schoolhouse Rock" and Harry Nilsson's "The Point," Ants Ants Ants recalls the best of a fun and fanciful childhood. Tickets: $5 in advance for children and $10 for adults at whitesidetheatre.org; $7 at the door for children and $15 for adults.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by Ty Curtis. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Monday, July 24

"Summer Sounds," 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Birch Pereira & Gin Joints in concert. Suggested donation of $1 per person at the gate.

Tuesday, July 25

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "A Summer Concert," conducted by Nathan Boal. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

Wednesday, July 26

"Fun in the Park," 10 a.m. to noon, Takena Landing Park,1101 Lawnridge St. SW, Albany. Find a bench or bring a blanket and enjoy some time in the park before heading home to work on a take-home craft kit. All ages welcome. Free.

Summer farm tours, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Explore this 11-acre boutique farm, which has alpacas, goats and chickens who are ready to meet you. Feed an alpaca; snip herbs to take home; brush the goats; collect eggs; take a selfie with an alpaca; frolic with the goats; enjoy the view of the Willamette Valley; boop noses; catch a kiss from an alpaca. Admission: $10 per person; children ages 3 to 10 with an adult, $5; children 2 or younger admitted free; www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

Live music by Solomon King, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movies at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Screening of "Hook." Tickets: $6 in advance, $8 at the door.

