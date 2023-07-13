Thursday

"Trash to Treasure Art Show," 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 Main St. Daily through July 29.

Linn County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 13 through 15, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. General admission: $9 online, $10 at the gate; seniors, $7 and $8; children younger than 12 admitted free. Information: www.linncountyfair.com.

C3 Summer Concerts, 6 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Rock 'n' Roll Rewind will play '60s rock 'n' roll.

Live music by Gadzooks, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Wild Hog in the Bush, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Clint Black in concert, 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Trevor Tagle opens at 7 p.m. Admission: free with fair admission of $9 online, $10 at the gate; seniors, $7 and $8; children younger than 12 admitted free. Limited reserved seats at $20 include fair admission. Information: www.linncountyfair.com.

Friday

C3 Open Mic Night, 6 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live music by local performers. Free.

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. It's about disconnecting from day-to-day stress, illness or depression and focusing on happy vibes. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Featuring Robert Meade playing rhythm and blues originals and classics of the '60s to the '90s. Cover charge: $10; those under 18 admitted free. Reservations recommended at katrina@cardwellhillwine.com.

Live music by the Nomadic Nobodies, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Movie Night: "Jaws," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt down the beast. Rated PG. Festivities will include photo opps, costumes, prizes and themed concessions. Tickets: $15 at www.majestic.org.

Smash Mouth in concert, 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The June Bugs open at 7 p.m. Admission: free with fair admission of $9 online, $10 at the gate; seniors, $7 and $8; children under 12 admitted free. Limited reserved seats at $25 include fair admission. Information: www.linncountyfair.com.

Saturday

Art Supplies Surplus Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 N. Main St.

"Christmas in July," 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monroe Arts Association, 175 S. Fifth St., Monroe. Event by Christmas Junction. Bring the kids and enjoy some holiday cheer. Shop local vendors and crafters and enjoy treats from some food trucks. Santa, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch and possibly some other fun holiday figures may be taking a break from their summer vacations to bring some holiday magic to the event. There will be free crafts for the children. Information: 541-847-3300.

"Portraits and Figures in Oils," 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 N. Main St. Students will develop a foundation in the techniques and principals of portrait and figure painting, and an understanding of the qualities of the American verismo style. Registration: Send contact information to instructor Jerry Ross at pittore44@yahoo.com. Cost: $30.

Artisan Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Local artisans show and sell their work.

Live music by the Creighton Lindsay Quartet, 2 p.m., Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Admission: free. Information: natalie@lumoswine.com.

Original Goat Yoga experience, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. "Let it all goat" with the original goats who started the global phenomenon of Goat Yoga. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. It's about disconnecting from day-to-day stress, illness or depression and focusing on happy vibes. No yoga experience needed. The experience includes a 30-minute Goat Yoga class, a 60-minute Goat Happy Hour, beverages, a yoga mat and images of your experience by Lainey Morse. Carpooling is suggested; participants are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before class. Cost: $35. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Live music by Hyper Sloth, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Granger Smith in concert, 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Cascade Rye opens at 7 p.m. Admission: free with fair admission of $9 online, $10 at the gate; seniors, $7 and $8; children under 12 admitted free. Limited reserved seats at $20 include fair admission. Information: www.linncountyfair.com.

Sunday

Goats glass class, 10 a.m., No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Stained glass workshop limited to six people. The event will start with a Goat Happy Hour, including a tour around the farm, an organic charcuterie tray and local wine, followed by a two-hour workshop on how to make a hanging stained glass piece. Participants will have a finished piece to take home. Goat Yoga has partnered with Petra, owner of Petrichor Glass Works, to teach the workshop. Also included in the event are baby goat therapy, supplies for the stained glass piece, and charcuterie and locally sourced wine. Cost: $125. Registration: https://bit.ly/46LfxKz.

Sunday Brunch with Revel'n, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live music.

Ninth Street Community Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists. Family-friendly and pet-friendly.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by Bill Beach & Brasil Beat. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Monday

"Summer Sounds," 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Huckleberry Road in concert. Suggested donation of $1 per person at the gate.

Tuesday

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "Children's Concert," conducted by Steve Matthes. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

Wednesday

"Fun in the Park," 10 a.m. to noon, Takena Landing Park,1101 Lawnridge St. SW, Albany. Find a bench or bring a blanket and enjoy some time in the park before heading home to work on a take-home craft kit. All ages welcome. Free.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

"History Through Headstones Tour," 7 to 9:30 p.m., Albany Riverside Cemetery, 1305 SW Seventh Ave. Theme: "Celebrating Our Agricultural Heritage." Light refreshments will be served from 7 p.m. till dusk. Visitors can begin their tour at either cemetery entrance. Eleven people associated with the area's agricultural community will be featured, including six members of the prolific Jenks family. Sponsored by the Albany Regional Museum and the Riverside Cemetery Board of Directors.

Movies at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark." Tickets: $6 in advance, $8 at the door.

Goat Sunset Cider, 7:30 p.m., Goatville, Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Enjoy a sunset view of Marys Peak from the goat pen. Mingle with frolicking Nigerian dwarf goats while sipping hot spiced cider or a cold bottle of sparkling cider and snacking on ginger cookies. Terra Bella will provide comfortable outdoor furniture, warm blankets, games, and brushes to pamper the goats. The experience includes one thermos of hot cider or a bottle of sparking cider, plus six homemade cookies. If you would like to upgrade, you add more cider or cookies at checkout. You can bring additional snacks, beverages of a picnic; a cooler with ice is available upon request. Wear shoes appropriate for mud and uneven surfaces. Multiple pricing options are available for groups up to six; email for pricing for larger groups. Admission: $65 and up at www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

— Mid-Valley Live