Thursday, Aug. 31

Portuguese Water Dog Club of America National Specialty Show, Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept. 1, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Information: https://pwdcans.org.

Author book presentation, 6 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Pushpa Devi will speak about her new book "The Lucky Lotus: The filthy dirty life of an adopted East Indian girl in an alabaster world." The book tells the story of Devi's being adopted against her mother's will in East India, and being raised in Corvallis. Light sandwiches provided. Bring your copy of the book for a free signature from the author. The event is free.

Live music by Cool Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Friday, Sept. 1

First Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., the Natty Dresser, 124 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Live music, refreshments and shopping. A different theme every month.

First Friday artist reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SW. The museum will unveil the travel exhibit “This IS Kalapuyan Land” and host local artist Nolan Streitberger as he shares his progress on his latest work exploring the Oregon Trail of Tears.

First Friday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave. Theme: "Back to School/School Spirit." Wear your high school or college team colors. Make a pencil holder with Party Perfection Oregon. Gift shop and café specials; unlimited carousel rides. Bring donations for a school supply drive and receive a free carousel ride token for a future visit. Cost: $5 per person.

First Friday artist reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany.

Live music by Parish Gap, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Yachats Art Guild Fall Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101 N. Information: yachatsartsguild.org.

"Museum Kids! Draw Dinos," 11 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Learn to draw a T-Rex. Free.

Summer Concert Series, 4 to 6 p.m., Terrace Stage, Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Last concert of the season. Corvallis native Bill Beach will return with his Brazil Beat. Beach is a pianist, vocalist and composer who has performed with jazz legends including Joe Henderson and Eddie Harris. Cover: $10. Reservations appreciated at katrina@cardwellhillcellars.com or 541-929.9463.

Live music by the Joanne Broh Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Majestic Picnic in the Park, 7 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park & Natural Area, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Sunday Brunch with Nicasio Ralph, 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Ralph will serenade your Sunday brunch.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by Second Avenue Jazz. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Open (2) Mics, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musicians and wordsmiths of all sorts are welcome.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

"Baby and Me Storytime," 10 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Designed for those from birth through 24 months, and their caregivers. Enjoy interactive time with your child through stories, finger plays, rhymes and more. Information: www.lebanooregon.gov/library.

Sensory-friendly ride, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave., Albany. To provide a more comfortable setting for individuals on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities, and their families, the carousel slows down and the organ music is turned off. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/sensory-friendly-ride-2.

Live music by Melanie, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Science Pub Corvallis, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. Elissa Connolly-Randazzo, Coastal Outreach Fellow, Department of Land Conservation and Development, will present "Oregon's Beaches and Dunes." This presentation is for audiences eager to learn about the ecology and history of Oregon’s coastline. Connolly-Randazzo will share information about the importance of these landforms, how they are influenced by vegetation, and how they have changed. This will be an opportunity to understand the Land Use Planning Goal 18 and the development guidelines to protect, conserve and/or restore the resources beaches and dunes provide to communities around the state. Science Pub is sponsored by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Old World Deli and Oregon State University. Free reservations: https://bit.ly/47Vi2uE.

— Mid-Valley Live