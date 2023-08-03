Thursday, Aug. 3

Tarweed Folk School, through Aug. 27, Corvallis. Classes for all ages. Information: https://www.tarweedfolkschool.com/classes-by-date.

Benton County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 3 through 5, fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: https://www.bentoncountyfair.net.

Summer reading program, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. The University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History will present "Oregon Rocks!" Lunch will be served at noon.

Live music by Russell James, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., amphitheater, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Ida Jane and the Weekend Gardeners and Hillstomp will perform. Food and beverages available for purchase. Admission: free; suggested donation of $20 per family to help support the Corvallis Environmental Center's education programs.

Live music by Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis

River Rhythms, 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. A cappella country band Home Free will perform. The event is free, but a $1 donation per person is appreciated. Information: riverrhythms.org.

Zimfest, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Family-friendly Zimbabwean music festival with workshops, music and an African marketplace. Information: https://zimfest.org/festival/overview.

Friday, Aug. 4

Zimfest, 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., Oregon State University, Corvallis. Family-friendly Zimbabwean music festival with workshops, music and an African marketplace. Information: https://zimfest.org/festival/overview.

First Friday August, 5:30 to 8 p.m., the Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave., Albany. Unlimited carousel rides; cafe and gift shop specials; old-fashioned carnival games. Admission: $5 per person.

First Friday reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Featuring photographer Bill Origer and metalsmith Lori Garcy; their work will be featured through Aug. 26. Garcy has a longtime love affair with color. She explores color applications on her new silver and copper jewelry. Her techniques include electroplating, nanoceramic plating, enameling, powder coating, inks and paints, and patina. Origer shows a collection from various times and places: a Greenland iceberg, reflections on the Ganges River and the Arctic Ocean, coastal driftwood, a house in Ecuador, a muddy lake bed and more from over a decade of photography. His photos are a mix of reality and fantasy, some of his whimsical hues having been computer-generated. All the photos were chosen to match, complement and contrast with Garcy's brilliantly colored jewelry. Information: lindsley.marilyn@gmail.com.

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Terrace Stage, Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Featuring Brazilian jazz, original compositions, and blues and jazz standards by Corvallis native Bill Beach. Cover charge: $10; those under 18 admitted free. Reservations appreciated at 541-929-9463 or katrina@cardwellhillcellars.com.

Live music by Whurleygigs, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Majestic Chamber Music presents "Stars of Tomorrow," 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Young musicians from around the Pacific Northwest will play alongside Corvallis talent. Full string orchestra and spotlights on individual young stars. Tickets: $15 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=maj.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Zimfest, 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., Oregon State University, Corvallis. Family-friendly Zimbabwean music festival with workshops, music and an African marketplace. Information: https://zimfest.org/festival/overview.

The Majestic Theatre's 110th Birthday Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tours, cake and fun.

Freshwaters Illustrated presents "Upriver: A Film for the Willamette," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. A "watershed film" that explores one of the nation's most active river conservation movements. The film focuses on people from all walks of life who are coming together to revive the health of this large river and the life it supports. Back by popular demand.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Zimfest, noon to 10:45 p.m., Oregon State University, Corvallis. Family-friendly Zimbabwean music festival with workshops, music and an African marketplace. Information: https://zimfest.org/festival/overview.

Open 2 Mics, 5 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. All are welcome and encouraged.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "Music of the British Isles," conducted by Isaac Andrew. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

"Teen/Tween Find Your Passion Art Lab," 2:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.

"Summer Sounds," 7 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Ms. Vee in concert. Food vendors. Suggested donation of $1 per person at the gate.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

"Fun in the Park," 10 a.m. to noon, Doug Killin Park, 4990 Deer Run St. SW, Albany. Find a bench or bring a blanket and enjoy some time in the park before heading home to work on a take-home craft kit. All ages welcome. Free.

Sensory-friendly ride, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave., Albany. To provide a more comfortable setting for individuals on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities, and their families, the carousel slows down and the organ music is turned off. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/sensory-friendly-ride-2.

Live music by 2106, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

String and Shadow Puppet Theater presents "Ship of Fools: A Giant Puppet Odyssey," 6 p.m., Townsend Shelter, Avery Park, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. A Majestic Theatre community collaboration. Free. G-rated.

The Hilltop Big Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Put on your dancing shoes or kick back and enjoy. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988 and performs a variety of big-band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements. Bring your own chairs and blankets as needed. Admission: free.

