Thursday, Aug. 24

Tarweed Folk School, through Aug. 27, Corvallis. Classes for all ages. Information: https://www.tarweedfolkschool.com/classes-by-date.

Live Hoolyeh folk dancing, 7 p.m., social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. A mix of programmed and request dances. Cost: $5 for adults, $4 for Corvallis Folklore Society members, $2 for those age 18 or under. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/hoolyeh.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday, Aug. 25

Portuguese Water Dog Club of America National Specialty Show, Friday through Friday, Aug. 25 through Sept. 1, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Information: https://pwdcans.org.

Summer farm tours, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 30, Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Explore this 11-acre boutique farm, which has alpacas, goats and chickens who are ready to meet you. Feed an alpaca; snip herbs to take home; brush the goats; collect eggs; take a selfie with an alpaca; frolic with the goats; enjoy the view of the Willamette Valley; boop noses; catch a kiss from an alpaca. Admission: $10 per person; children ages 3 to 10 with an adult, $5; children 2 or younger admitted free; www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Terrace Stage, Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Classic rock by singer/songwriter James F. Wright. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the last concert of the season. Admission: $10 per person. Reservations recommended at katrina@cardwellhillcellars.com.

The Majestic Theatre Youth Program presents "The Comedy of Errors," 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s wackiest farce stars two pairs of identical twins, each with the same name. After nearly three decades of separation, the pairs stumble into the same town by coincidence, and everyone spends a very baffling day mistaking each twin for the other and vice versa. Tickets: adults, $15; children, $13, at https://gazettetimes.com/events/?_ev_id=1818905_mtyp-presents-comedy-of-errors.

Best Cellar Coffee House, 7:30 p.m., basement, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. At 7:30, Ben Woodman and Dave Chiller will offer a set of original and standard instrumental music compositions, weaving guitar and percussion (tabla, handpan and cajon) in dialogue with intricate, rhythmic harmonies, influenced by genres from around the globe. At 8:30, Singchronicity will present vocal harmonies with instrumental accompaniment. Featuring songs from the 1960s, '70s and '80s, along with a few originals. Admission is pay-what-you-will, with a minimum of $2. Children are admitted free and are welcome. Coffee, tea and gluten-free cookies are 50 cents each. Masks are encouraged but not required. Information: mjweiss@cmug.com.

Live music by Big Fir, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. American indie-folk duo featuring Emily Mann and Wilhelmina FrankZerda.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Master Gardener workshop, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Topic: pressure canning. Information: philomathcommunityservices.org/outreach-programs/lupes-community-garden.

Original Goat Yoga experience, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. "Let it all goat" with the original goats who started the global phenomenon of Goat Yoga. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. The experience includes a 30-minute Goat Yoga class, a 60-minute Goat Happy Hour, beverages, a yoga mat and images of your experience by Lainey Morse. Carpooling is suggested; participants are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before class. Cost: $35. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Blues.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Maxtivity Art Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot, Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Arts and crafts, vendors, mini maker fair, children's art, activities, food trucks.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by the Sarah Saul Combo. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

"Music in the Park," 6 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Live swing and jazz by Tin Pan Alley. Family-friendly. Bring a chair. Free family activities sponsored by the library. All concert donations will go to the Philomath Performing Arts Benefit Fund.

Mid-Valley Bellydance Collective, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "Movie Madness," conducted by John Russell. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Live music by Cool Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

The Hilltop Big Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Put on your dancing shoes or kick back and enjoy. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988 and performs a variety of big-band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements. Bring your own chairs and blankets as needed. Admission: free.

