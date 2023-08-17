Thursday, Aug. 17

Tarweed Folk School, through Aug. 27, Corvallis. Classes for all ages. Information: https://www.tarweedfolkschool.com/classes-by-date.

Oregon Senior Games, through Aug. 20, various locations, Corvallis. Information: 541-231-0297.

Lecture, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Richard J. Goodrich will present "Fear and Loathing in the Heavens: How the 1910 Return of Halley's Comet Terrified a Nation." Goodrich is author of "Comet Madness: How the 1910 Return of Halley's Comet (Almost) Destroyed Civilization." He will describe how many believed the earth would not survive an encounter with the comet. Admission: $5.

Corvallis Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown. Celebration by local artists on the third Thursday of each month. Venues include The Arts Center, Conundrum House/Remarkable Arts, Pegasus Gallery, Terra Viva Gallery, Truckenbrod Gallery, Art in the Valley and Reynolds Law Firm. Information: 541-224-8114.

Live music by Enjoy the Ride, 6 p.m., Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Information: natalie@lumoswine.com.

Live music by Tyler John Hartman, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

"Movie in the Park," 6 p.m., Avery Park, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Activities begin at 6, including an aerial arts performance, fun with the library, a robot comedian, and concessions. "Wall-E" will be shown at sunset. Bring a picnic supper and a blanket. Information: 541-766-6918.

"Music in the Park," 6 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Live '60s rock and country by the Easy Targets. Family-friendly. Bring a chair. Free family activities sponsored by the library. All concert donations will go to the Philomath Performing Arts Benefit Fund.

SAGE 2023 Concert Series, 6 p.m., amphitheater, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Live music by Ludicrous Speed and Citizens of the Universe. Food and beverages available for purchase from Pupuseria del Valle, Mud Oven Pizza, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, Tyee Winery, Block 15 Brewing, Lumos Winery and the Beaver Classic Food Truck. Admission: free; $20 per family suggested donation to support the Corvallis Environmental Center's education programs.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday, Aug. 18

Summer farm tours, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Explore this 11-acre boutique farm, which has alpacas, goats and chickens who are ready to meet you. Feed an alpaca; snip herbs to take home; brush the goats; collect eggs; take a selfie with an alpaca; frolic with the goats; enjoy the view of the Willamette Valley; boop noses; catch a kiss from an alpaca. Admission: $10 per person; children ages 3 to 10 with an adult, $5; children 2 or younger admitted free; www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., terrace stage, Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Celtic music by Fionnghal, featuring fiddle, cello, penny whistle guitar and bodhran. An eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary airs, jigs, reels and waltzes from Scotland, Ireland, Norway, Galicia and the U.S., including the group's own original tunes. Admission: $10 per person. Reservations recommended at katrina@cardwellhillcellars..

Live music by Paper Wings, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. American indie-folk duo featuring Emily Mann and Wilhelmina FrankZerda.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Albany Scottish Festival and Highland Games, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE. Information: https://business.oregonfestivals.org/events/details/albany-scottish-festival-highland-games-2023-20221.

Carnival at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 W. First Ave. Starting at 10, old-fashioned carnival games, food trucks, face painting, prizes, characters and balloon art will be available outside. At 11 a.m., doors will open for carousel rides, tours and a cakewalk. Information: www.albanycarousel.com.

Master Gardener class, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Topic: water bath canning. Information: philomathcommunityservices.org/outreach-programs/lupes-community-garden.

Open house, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. See the completed, upgraded stadium when Oregon State University Athletics and Hoffman Construction will open it to the public for the first time since completion. The west side will be open to the public, including concession stands so you can sample new food items. OSU staff members will be on hand to answer question, along with members of OSU's sales and marketing staff providing select-a-seat options and offering giveaway items. Tour the new health center and meet OSU student athletics. There will be inflatables in the field for young Beaver fans to enjoy.

Original Goat Yoga experience, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. "Let it all goat" with the original goats who started the global phenomenon of Goat Yoga. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. The experience includes a 30-minute Goat Yoga class, a 60-minute Goat Happy Hour, beverages, a yoga mat and images of your experience by Lainey Morse. Carpooling is suggested; participants are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before class. Cost: $35. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Live music by Animals With Clothes on and FAM, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Ninth Street Community Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Browse an array of local crafters, makers, musicians and artists. Family-friendly and pet-friendly.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by the Feel Button. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "Big Band Bash," conducted by John Russell. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Live music by Singcronicity, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live original music by acoustic duo Brazen Squirrels, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

