Thursday, Aug. 10

Tarweed Folk School, through Aug. 27, Corvallis. Classes for all ages. Information: https://www.tarweedfolkschool.com/classes-by-date.

Oregon Senior Games, Aug. 10 through 13 and 17 through 20, various locations, Corvallis. Information: 541-231-0297.

"Art in the Park: STEAM-Inspired Art," 1 p.m., Riverfront Park, 2 NW First St., Corvallis. Celebrating the interconnectedness of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) with a variety of art experiences. For ages 4 to 12. Free.

C3 Summer Concerts featuring Sugar Roots, 6 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Get ready to groove to the sounds of the blues. Free. Bring blankets or low chairs.

Live music by Flatt Stanley Incident, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Wild Hog in the Bush, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

“Bard in the Quad 2023: Much Ado About Nothing,” 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 10 through 13, quadrangle, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The 18th season will feature William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” In the grand tradition of great romantic witty pairings, “Much Ado About Nothing” features Benedick and Beatrice, two singletons who have sworn off love and waste no time professing their mutual dislike for each other. While their meddling friends scheme to bring the squabbling pair together, they are are ultimately united to help save the reputation of Beatrice’s cousin from a dastardly plot. A box office facility in the center of the quad opens at 6:30 each performance evening. This is an outdoor performance and no seating is provided. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and warm clothing; picnics are encouraged. No late seating or late admission. Tickets: $17 general, $12 students and seniors, at bardinthequad.org; free to OSU students at the door with valid student ID. Information: box office, 541-737-3034 or tickets.prax@oregonstate.edu.

Friday, Aug. 11

Interzone 25th anniversary block party, 3 to 9 p.m., 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The vegetarian café features an all-ages venue, local art gallery and diverse community.

"C3 Open Mic Night!," 6 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Local performers and audience members are welcome. Free.

"Fun Friday Goat Yoga," 6 p.m., outdoors (weather permitting) or in a 130-year-old barn with 360-degree views of the Southern Willamette Valley, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. Cost: $25. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Live music by Flatt Stanley Incident, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Merely Players presents William Shakespeare's "Love's Labour's Lost," 6 p.m., Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. The King of Navarre and his two best friends are huge nerds, and they make a pact to spend three years studying together while ignoring worldly pursuits. Unfortunately, the king is so excited to launch his own little academy that he forgets that the Princess of France and her ladies are about to arrive on an important visit of state. Scrambling to balance providing appropriate hospitality while keeping to their scholarly vows, the king and his friends rapidly find themselves falling in love. A new adaptation of the silliest, frothiest and punniest of Shakespeare's comedies. Tickets: $15 to $17 at https://bpt.me/event/6057386.

"Pets and Pajamas," 6 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. This drop-off evening includes pizza, popcorn, a little soda, time spent with adoptable animals, and a movie. Children are welcome to bring a blanket (some will be provided) and a pillow from home if they’d like, though organizers ask that toys stay home. Children also need to wear closed-toe shoes for animal time. Light-up shoes need to stay home. All adults participating in the event are volunteers or staff who have passed a background check. If your child needs accommodations that require an adult to stay with them during the event, let organizers know before registering so adjustments can be made. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Cost: $15. Registration: https://safehavenhumane.org/petspajamas.

Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. David Rogers will play classical and popular crossover guitar music, about which Rogers tells stories and jokes. Rogers, a Philomath resident, plays Spanish music; up-tempo Latin; settings of The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, the Rolling Stones, Roxy Music, Cheap Trick and others; J.S. Bach; and original compositions. His music has been featured in guitar magazines such as Fingerstyle Guitar in the United States and Akustic Gitarre in Germany. Admission: $10 per person. Information: 541-929-9463.

Live music by Indré, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Puppeteers for Fears presents “Cthulhu: The Musical!,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis. Oregon's only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe will bring its original, R-rated show to Corvallis. The production features five actors with elaborate custom-made, hand-and-rod (Muppet-style) puppets, a full rock band and projected multimedia backgrounds. The play is adapted from the 1929 short story "The Call of Cthulhu,” by horror icon H.P. Lovecraft, and tells the story of his most famous creation: Cthulhu, a giant, malevolent, octopus-faced elder god who hibernates beneath the ocean, communicating to humans through their dreams, slowly driving them mad. The story PFF chose to adapt is dark, disturbing, and totally unfit for musical comedy — all qualities that make it a perfect fit for its irreverent style. The show will be directed by Katy Curtis, with a script and original songs by playwright Josh Gross. Tickets: www.PuppeteersForFears.com.

Movies by Moonlight, dusk, outside the Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 NW Broadalbin St. "The Princess Bride," chosen by online voting, will be shown on the wall where Movies by Moonlight took place for 11 years before moving to Monteith Riverfront Park, which is currently being renovated. Concessions will include Pix Popcorn, ice cream novelties, candy and soda. Bring a receipt from a downtown business for a chance to win a DVD of the movie or another prize.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Artisan Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Local artisans show and sell their work.

Living History Saturday, noon, Historic Monteith House, 518 SW Second Ave., Albany. Family-friendly activities. Registration: www.monteithhouse.org.

Second Saturday Arts Day, 1 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A family-friendly chance to learn, play and make art.

Live music by Tin Can Alley, 2 p.m., Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Information: natalie@lumoswine.com.

Original Goat Yoga experience, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, No Regrets Flower Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. "Let it all goat" with the original goats who started the global phenomenon of Goat Yoga. Goat Yoga is part yoga, part animal-assisted therapy, part beautiful views and part loving animals. No yoga experience needed. The experience includes a 30-minute Goat Yoga class, a 60-minute Goat Happy Hour, beverages, a yoga mat and images of your experience by Lainey Morse. Carpooling is suggested; participants are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before class. Cost: $35. Information: info@goatyoga.net or 888-992-GOAT.

Live music by the Jazz WRX Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday, Aug. 13

2023 Covered Bridge Bike Tour, 7 a.m., starts at Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club’s 44th annual fundraising event. The event provides historic bridge vistas for riders, who will see up to 10% of Oregon’s historic covered bridges on the long rides. Funding from this event provides money to support bike education to more than 800 elementary and middle school children and allows MVBC to donate more than 300 bike helmets to young riders in our communities. Check-in time is 7 to 9 a.m. End-of-ride celebration will include live music by Choro na Cozinha. Root beer floats will be served. Several routes are available at various prices. Registration: www.mvbc.com/tours/cbbt-routes.

"Sounds of Summer Sundays," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. Live music by Ronni Kay. Admission: $10; tickets at www.airliewinery.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. "Fantasy and Fantasia," conducted by Mark Tarasawa. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Summer farm tours, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Terra Bella Homestead Farm, 6959 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Explore this 11-acre boutique farm, which has alpacas, goats and chickens who are ready to meet you. Feed an alpaca; snip herbs to take home; brush the goats; collect eggs; take a selfie with an alpaca; frolic with the goats; enjoy the view of the Willamette Valley; boop noses; catch a kiss from an alpaca. Admission: $10 per person; children ages 3 to 10 with an adult, $5; children 2 or younger admitted free; www.terrabella-farm.com/book-online.

The Hilltop Big Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Put on your dancing shoes or kick back and enjoy. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988 and performs a variety of big-band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements. Bring your own chairs and blankets as needed. Admission: free.

Open Mic Comedy hosted by Terry Geil, 8 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Sign-up starts at 7:30.

