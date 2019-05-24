Memorial Day observances are set for two locations Monday in Corvallis.
First, at 10 a.m. at the Crystal Lake Cemetery, American Legion Post 11 will conduct its annual event. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will make remarks and the Corvallis Community Band will be on hand for musical accompaniment.
At 2 p.m. the 21st observance at the Benton County Veterans Memorial takes place at the Oregon National Guard Armory on Kings Boulevard.
Cmdr. Timothy Reidy of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps will be the keynote speaker. Reidy has served on nuclear submarines, including the USS Louisville and the USS West Virginia.
The flag of honor will be presented to longtime event supporter Harry Lagerstedt, a pharmacist’s mate second class during World War II, where he served on the USS General Anderson.
Both events are free and open to the public.