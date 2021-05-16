Armed forces members and law enforcement honored at Philomath cemetery

PHILOMATH – In honor of Armed Forces Day and Peace Officers Memorial Day, the tight-knit community of Philomath turned out by the dozens at Mt. Union Cemetery on Saturday afternoon. The event was a memorial and celebration of those who serve, both in the armed forces and as first responders.
“2020 was a rough year for all of us,” said Eric Niemann, former Philomath mayor and member of the American Legion Post 100. “Pandemic, PPE distribution, riots, wildfire containment, vaccination administration — the National Guard stepped up to help us out when we are at our worst.”
Niemann explained the history of both Armed Forces Day and Peace Officer Memorial Day. The former was started in 1949 to establish a holiday that honored those currently serving in the military, while the latter was started by President John F. Kennedy in 1963 to honor law enforcement and other peace officers.
Two fallen law enforcement officers in particular were honored at the ceremony, part of an annual tradition of highlighting the sacrifices of local peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
One was Jimmy Dunn, a former Corvallis police chief who joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy before he was shot and killed during an attempted arrest of a drunken teenager at a local saloon in 1902.
The other was Jimmy Appelgate, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse who was off-duty with his young daughter and her friends when he saw a fellow law officer attempting to apprehend an armed fugitive on Third Street in Corvallis in 1955. He stepped in to help and was shot, dying the next day.
Teresa Nielsen, the chair of the Philomath Police Committee and the niece of Appelgate, was just a girl when she heard the news that her uncle was shot and killed in downtown Corvallis after trying to stop an armed fugitive.
“This hero was my uncle,” she said. “I remember the day that we received this news, and even though a child at the time, (I) could not imagine how terrifying it must have been for him to see his daughters and her friend’s lives threatened.”
Three wreaths were dedicated during the ceremony: the first for members of the armed forces, the second for peace officers, and the third in honor of Reuben Shipley, who donated the land that the cemetery now rests on at Neabeack Hill.
Members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse delivered the wreaths to the ceremony.
The flag flying over the cemetery, housed on a brand-new flagpole donated by neighbors across the street, was lowered, retired and replaced by members of the Oregon State University ROTC.
“In honor of the veterans buried here, we want to make sure our colors run true,” Niemann said.
The flag was lowered while “Taps” was played by the duo of Ken Saul and Trevor Wilson from the Philomath Trumpeters. ROTC cadets carefully folded the flag in trifold and a new, crisp flag was raised to “To The Colors.”
All of this took place on the hallowed ground of the Mt. Union Cemetery, where more than 200 veterans of wars as far back as the Civil War are buried. Shipley, who donated the land, was a freed slave who came to Oregon about a decade before the Civil War began.
He wasn’t free when he first arrived, however, taken along the Oregon Trail by his owner, who then released Shipley from service after helping to build the Shipley home. He worked his way into enough money to buy the land that presently surrounds the cemetery.
The Saturday memorial also was held to honor Shipley and his bravery and sacrifice.
“We, all of us, are free men and women, but Reuben Shipley had to change a lot of minds,” Niemann said. “But he never gave up on his country and he died a proud American.”
Shipley dedicated the cemetery on the condition that black men and women be allowed to be buried there. He named it Mt. Union in the hopes that the North would win the Civil War, which had recently begun.
Shipley and his family are buried there, along with several other freed slaves. The wreath in his honor was placed on his grave marker.
The whole ceremony was in honor of the risks taken by people like Shipley and the men and women who serve in the military or in law enforcement.
“Peace Officers take risks when they raise their right hand and swear an oath to protect and serve their communities,” Niemann said. “Some make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in the performance of their duties.”
