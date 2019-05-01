A 15-year-old boy is facing seven felony sex crime charges in Benton County Circuit Court.
The youth is accused of molesting an elementary-school-aged child multiple times over a three-month period starting in December of last year.
The teen is charged with five counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
All of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, which means the young man could be tried in adult court, where he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of more than eight years in prison if convicted of sodomy.
However, the matter is under review by the Benton County District Attorney’s Office and could be referred to juvenile court instead.
The Gazette-Times generally does not name minors accused of a crime or the alleged victims of sex crimes.
The defendant made a brief appearance in Benton County Circuit Court Monday morning with his attorney for a case management hearing. His next court date is scheduled for May 28.