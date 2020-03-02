Area schools prepare for Coronavirus possibility

The Oregon Department of Education has asked local school districts to defer to local public health authorities to determine if buildings should be closed and students sent home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
As of Monday, six deaths had been reported in the U.S., all located in Washington. Four were tied to a nursing home, one from a man who had traveled to a country where the illness has been prevalent and a third who was believed to have contracted the virus without traveling overseas. All six reportedly had underlying health issues or were over the age of 70.
"We are working as a district leadership team — with an emergency planning expert — on emergency procedures that include biological hazards," Greater Albany Public Schools spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said in an email regarding GAPS' plans to prepare for the possible outbreak. "We will be reaching out to city and county officials as part of our planning process and would rely on the guidance of our local county health departments along with the Oregon Health Authority regarding a potential coronavirus outbreak."
The Oregon Department of Education has asked that schools emphasize the importance of keeping sick children home and routinely cleaning frequently used surfaces like doorknobs and workstations.
Three cases have been reported in the state of Oregon as of Monday including a Lake Oswego school employee. The second case was related to the first case through "household transmission" and the third case is a Umatilla County resident who had visited Weston Middle School and is now being treated in Walla Walla, Washington.
"We are working closely with the Benton County Health Department," said Corvallis School District spokesperson Brenda Downum. There is no current plan, she said, to close the schools or cancel classes but the district will keep parents informed through email.
"We encourage people to following the Benton County Health Department website," she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus affects the respiratory system and can mimic flu or cold symptoms. Those with pre-existing conditions or underlying health issues are at a greater risk should they contract the illness.
The CDC, Linn County and Benton County health departments recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoiding people who may be sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and avoid touching your face including your eyes and mouth.