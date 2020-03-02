Area schools prepare for Coronavirus possibility

The Oregon Department of Education has asked local school districts to defer to local public health authorities to determine if buildings should be closed and students sent home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

As of Monday, six deaths had been reported in the U.S., all located in Washington. Four were tied to a nursing home, one from a man who had traveled to a country where the illness has been prevalent and a third who was believed to have contracted the virus without traveling overseas. All six reportedly had underlying health issues or were over the age of 70.

"We are working as a district leadership team — with an emergency planning expert — on emergency procedures that include biological hazards," Greater Albany Public Schools spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said in an email regarding GAPS' plans to prepare for the possible outbreak. "We will be reaching out to city and county officials as part of our planning process and would rely on the guidance of our local county health departments along with the Oregon Health Authority regarding a potential coronavirus outbreak."

The Oregon Department of Education has asked that schools emphasize the importance of keeping sick children home and routinely cleaning frequently used surfaces like doorknobs and workstations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}