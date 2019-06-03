The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comments on air quality permit applications for two Arauco North America wood products plants in the Albany area.
The company is seeking a Title V air quality permit for its Flakeboard America plant at 2550 Old Salem Road in Millersburg. The plant emits a number of hazardous air pollutants, including methanol, formaldehyde, phenol, acetaldehyde, naphthalene, toluene and benzene.
The deadline to submit written comments on the Flakeboard plant is 5 p.m. June 26.
In addition, the company is seeking to renew a simple air contaminant discharge permit for the Arauco plant at 3030 Calapooia St. SW in Albany. That plant also emits the hazardous pollutants methanol and formaldehyde.
The deadline to submit written comments on the Arauco North America plant is 5 p.m. June 28.
Comments on both permits should be addressed to Suzy Luttrell, air quality permit coordinator. They can be sent by email to luttrell.suzy@deq.state.or.us, by fax to 503-378-4196 or by postal mail to 4026 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR, 97302.
More details on the proposed permits can be found online at http://bit.ly/2IfWrSp.