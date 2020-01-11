ARA moves to buy St. Francis Hotel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“He has made the best offer and shown real intent and capacity to move forward with it,” Sherry said.

Regarding questions about whether the ARA or staff made the decision to allow MMVentures to develop the property, Sherry said it was both.

“Ultimately, it was the ARA, but staff does, in most cases, the practical work of the agency,” he said. “I indicated to the ARA that I had received a purchase offer from MMVentures, albeit incomplete at the time, and asked for direction on proceeding. That was, should I continue to solicit the opportunity or work with MMVentures to bring a complete and satisfactory purchase offer to the ARA for consideration? They indicated at the time that they would like to consider the offer when it was ready.”

Those discussions specifically naming the possible purchase of St. Francis or MMVentures as the developer for the property, were not held in public.

Funds from the purchase of the building are ARA funds, which are garnered through the urban renewal district and can be spent only on projects in the ARA. The purchase and development of the St. Francis Hotel falls in line with the district’s mission to decrease blight and improve the downtown area.