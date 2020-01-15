ARA moves on St. Francis Hotel

The agreement, Sherry said, came down to control. MMVentures would be bound to the terms of the development agreement with ARA in its restoration and development of the buildings.

Information provided to the board noted the possibility of future financial partnerships for the development of the building as well.

Mayor Sharon Konopa, who sits on both the CARA and ARA board, said that in the past, similar requests for CARA funds covered seismic work and other construction costs related to safety.

Manley said the project would be done in phases. The first, and most pressing, he said, would be to secure the building that is deteriorating from age and weather. However, that process is complicated by ARA's timeline and the agreement's structure.

"Should I spend money to fix the roof of a building you haven't purchased yet?" Manley asked, referring to the agreement that gives ARA the option to buy the building from Pride Printing. That option won't be exercised until the details of MMVentures' development of the building are ironed out.

Once the building is bought and sold, Pride Printing will have six months to vacate. Work on the building, Manley said, would begin sometime next year.

