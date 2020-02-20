ARA gives shelter a loan extension

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Christmas tree season was bad this year," he said, noting poor tree quality. "We ended up giving a lot away at the end."

Under the new agreement, Matland and Meehan are responsible for the interest-only payment of $2,175 and their principal payment was extended for one year.

Matland told the board that the future payment was expected to be paid with funds from Christmas tree sales and that the he and Meehan were in search of a new supplier.

Councilor Rich Kellum said he was concerned with the pair's history and asked that a plan be worked out concerning code compliance issues at the property as well as a payment schedule. He suggested that the city may have to work with someone else to maintain the shelter.

Mayor Sharon Konopa noted that the shelter was a needed service and that the board should continue to work with Matland and Meehan.

Councilor Alex Johnson II made a motion to approve staff's recommendation of altering the loan agreement.

"So we have nothing to say until the end of the year," Kellum said of the board approval. "I do not have a good feeling about that."

However, code compliance issues can be taken up at any time by the city council, according to staff, and are not reliant on the organization's loan agreement.

