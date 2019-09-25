Applications are now being accepted for the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity advisory board.
The HOPE board, which will begin meeting in November, is taking over for the Housing Opportunities Action Council (HOAC) group. HOPE is charged with implementing the city of Corvallis-Benton County 10-year plan to address homelessness.
The HOPE group is an advisory board that will be supervised by Benton County. Actions it takes must be approved by the Benton County Board of Supervisors and the Corvallis City Council. HOAC consisted mainly of social service providers without real clear lines of authority. HOAC was jointly funded by the city and the county, and that approach will continue with HOPE.
The board will consist of 21 members, led by a seven-person executive committee. Three members already have been appointed, Commissioner Xan Augerot from Benton County and Corvallis Councilors Charles Maughan (Ward 2) and Jan Napack (Ward 1). The executive committee will be adding a representative from the Community Services Consortium and one from the business community.
That five-person core will appoint the other 16 advisory board members. Two of those appointees will be tabbed to join the executive committee.
The application (see link in information box) notes 25 “communities” that prospective board members can represent. They include:
Nonprofit homeless assistance providers, domestic violence victim service providers, culturally specific service providers, faith-based organizations, governments, businesses, business associations, workforce development organization, advocates, public housing agencies, school districts, social service providers, behavioral health providers, hospitals and primary health care providers, coordinated care organizations, universities, affordable housing developers, law enforcement and criminal justice, organizations that serve veterans, homeless or formerly homeless individuals, Oregon Department of Human Services self-sufficiency and foster care programs, members of a protected class (race, gender, disability, etc.), residents facing a housing cost burden, neighborhood associations and philanthropic organizations.
The county is accepting applications through Sept. 30. Review of applications will begin in October.
The intergovernmental agreement between the city and county and the HOPE board’s bylaws were approved Sept. 16 by the Corvallis City Council and Sept. 17 by the Benton County Board of Commissioners (see the full text at the website).