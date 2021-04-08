Applicants outpace Oregon commercial rent relief by $15M

Hundreds of commercial landlords and tenants in the Portland metro area who applied for state funding to cover unpaid rent went away empty handed last month — a disappointment worth approximately $15.5 million.

Oregon's Commercial Rent Relief program is set to hand out $49.9 million to property owners after the first round of grant funding closed on March 22.

Applications outpaced cash, with the requests totaling $65.4 million.

The results aren't unexpected: Oregon hasn't had a commercial eviction moratorium in place since the end of September 2020, and business owners in arrears had until March 31 to make up the back rent.

But state data released to Pamplin Media Group shows those applicants with empty pockets — more than 350 business owners in total — are all located in the Portland metro area.

"There was simply more demand than supply in the metro region," said Nathan Buehler, a spokesman for Business Oregon. "Only some businesses in the Portland metro area weren't able to get funded, but they will automatically be considered in round two of funding we'll roll out mid-April."