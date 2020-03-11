APD suspends ride-a-long program

The Albany Police Department will suspend their patrol observation program immediately to limit officers' exposure to COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus.
The announcement came via the department's Facebook page on Wednesday, prompting questions about patrols through neighborhoods. The patrol observation program does not include patrol forces but instead, refers to the department's ride-a-long program that allowed members of the community — and those interested in law enforcement — to accompany an officer on their shift.
You have free articles remaining.
"This is a preventative step in minimizing potential risks to our officers, vehicles, and even civilian riders from potential exposure," Captain Brad Liles said in an email concerning questions about the decision to suspend the program. "The program is valuable to our department and this is not permanent. We will evaluate and balance this need in the coming months."
Patrols will continue as normal with additional precautions being taken by APD staff. According to Chief Marcia Harnden, additional sanitization stations have been set up in the department and on Monday, APD informed the Albany City Council that officers will be equipped with gloves, eyewear and other protective gear.
The Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday that four new presumptive cases have been reported in the state in Marion, Umatilla, Polk and Deschutes County. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Oregon is 19. Symptoms include fever, dry cough and can mimic the flu.
The best way to prevent the spread of the illness according to OHA and the Centers for Disease Control is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and to stay home if you are sick. Social distancing has also been recommended.