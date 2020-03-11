APD suspends ride-a-long program

The Albany Police Department will suspend their patrol observation program immediately to limit officers' exposure to COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus.

The announcement came via the department's Facebook page on Wednesday, prompting questions about patrols through neighborhoods. The patrol observation program does not include patrol forces but instead, refers to the department's ride-a-long program that allowed members of the community — and those interested in law enforcement — to accompany an officer on their shift.

"This is a preventative step in minimizing potential risks to our officers, vehicles, and even civilian riders from potential exposure," Captain Brad Liles said in an email concerning questions about the decision to suspend the program. "The program is valuable to our department and this is not permanent. We will evaluate and balance this need in the coming months."

Patrols will continue as normal with additional precautions being taken by APD staff. According to Chief Marcia Harnden, additional sanitization stations have been set up in the department and on Monday, APD informed the Albany City Council that officers will be equipped with gloves, eyewear and other protective gear.