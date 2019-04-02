Albany Police Department issued its first-ever annual report last week, covering the year 2018, and noted a slight increase in crime over the previous year.
The report details the department’s staff, workload and crimes throughout the community. A review of crime trends over the last seven years shows an overall reduction in crime of 25.9 percent, but there was an increase in seven of the eight crime types tracked from 2017.
According to the report:
• Robberies rose from 21 in 2017 to 25 last year.
• Rapes increased by one from eight to nine.
• Aggravated assaults jumped from 23 to 34.
• Burglaries increased from 162 to 176.
• Larcenies went from 1,227 to 1,359.
• Vehicle thefts rose from 102 to 119.
• Arson cases increased from 11 to 21.
No homicides were reported in Albany in 2017 or 2018.
The overall increase since 2017 is in contrast to nationwide trends. The 2018 preliminary semiannual crime statistics report released by the FBI showed a decline in violent and property crimes the first half of 2018 in comparison to the first half of 2017. The report contains data given voluntarily from more than 14,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide.
Other information contained in the report included the most popular day for service calls (Wednesday), the number of internal affairs investigations (three) and the total number of calls for 2018 (52,124).
Last year also marked the first year the entire Albany Police Department staff worked out of the department's new building on Pacific Boulevard, paid for with bond dollars and completed in December 2018.
“The new location provides enhanced security, technological advancements and space for future growth,” the report read.
The new location has already welcomed community members through several community programs. Middle school students got a tour of the building in February as part of the Bringing Up Learning and Behavior program, and police staff went out into the community for the traditional Coffee with a Cop and Shop with a Cop events.
The Albany Police Department’s report also detailed the department’s efforts to become nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies — a voluntary process. According to a statement penned by Police Chief Mario Lattanzio and included in the report, the accreditation required a “commitment and dedication to strengthen crime prevention and control capabilities, formalize essential management procedures, establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices and improve service delivery.”
The department will undergo an onsite assessment in June and is expected to become nationally accredited in November.