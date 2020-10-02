APD officer falls critically ill far from home

Albany Police Officer Jenn Williams is across the country, fighting for her life.

Earlier this week, while on an assignment on the East Coast, Williams grew ill. She doesn’t remember a lot of what happened, but her family and fellow officers, both in Albany and across the country, have pieced a bit together.

She was doing a background check on a potential Albany Police Department hire and had to travel between Chicago and Cleveland. She remembers feeling ill in her hotel. She somehow got moving and, eventually, APD received a call.

“APD got a call from New York State Police that they had her and she was being transported to Rochester,” APD Chief Marcia Harnden said.

Williams is currently in intensive care with life-threatening kidney failure. Harnden said she couldn't disclose the details of Williams' medical condition for privacy reasons, but said it may have stemmed from E. coli and the officer was in good spirits.

“We just need her body to gear up,” Harnden said.

Williams’ wife, Tara, who is also in law enforcement, was able to fly to New York to be with her, but their young daughter, Shay, is still in Oregon and hasn’t seen her mother for three weeks.