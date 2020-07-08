APD: Missing man located and safe
APD: Missing man located and safe

  Updated
Missing man

UPDATE: Joseph Akpik has been found and is safe, according to the APD.

Albany police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. 

Joseph Akpik is described as having dementia and has been missing since Wednesday morning. 

He was last seen at Fred Meyer in Albany around 8 a.m. and is likely driving a white Dodge Caravan with Colorado plates. He may be wearing white jeans, a gray long-sleeve shirt with birds on it, a gray and white vest, and brown loafers. 

Akpik is described as a 74-year-old Alaskan Eskimo with white hair cut in a crewcut style. 

APD is asking anyone who spots him to call 541-917-7680 and, if at all possible, to keep eyes on him until an officer arrives.

