APD makes arrests in hate crime

Albany police have made two arrests in a hate crime reported last week.

Police would not confirm that the arrests were in relation to an incident that took place last week that resulted in a 13-year-old Albany boy being hospitalized.

According to a statement from the Albany Police Department, the arrests that were announced on Tuesday stemmed from an April 13 assault of a 13-year-old boy by a 15-year-old female and four 16-year-old males. The reported assault took place at Swanson Park.

The 15-year-old girl and one of the 16-year-old boys have been arrested on hate crime and other charges and lodged at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center. The girl is facing charges of third-degree assault, coercion, criminal conspiracy and second-degree bias crime. The boy is facing charges of third-degree assault, criminal conspiracy and first-degree bias crime.

No further details were released.

"This crime shows the ugliness of hate that exists in our society today and has no place in the city of Albany or any other community," Chief Marcia Harnden said in a news release announcing the arrests. "I ask our community and especially parents of our kids to have honest discussions about treating others with dignity and respect."