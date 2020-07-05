APD: Former judge, reported missing, located and safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Linn County Circuit Court Judge with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing on Saturday has been located and is safe, according to the Albany Police Department.

Jackson Frost was the subject of a missing persons alert that the APD posted on its Facebook page on Saturday night, as he was believed to potentially be in danger.

He was reported missing after leaving his home south of West Albany High School on Saturday afternoon. Frost was located late Saturday night, according to the APD Facebook page.

