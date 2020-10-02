APD finds no source for overnight explosions

Reports of an explosion Thursday night in Albany elicited curiosity but no conclusions.

Posts started popping up on social media by 11 p.m. of two loud explosions near the Ellsworth Street Bridge. The sound was reportedly heard for miles.

According to Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden, the sergeant on duty overnight led an investigation that saw police do multiple area checks.

"I heard it in North Albany, but we never determined a cause and found no damage," Harnden said, noting that the department received several calls about the noise.

No evidence of foul play or other indicators of the explosions were discovered.

