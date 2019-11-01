The room was tense but good-natured Thursday when members of the Albany Police Department and Albany Fire Department came together. But in the end, both departments agreed that the $2,200 they raised for the North Albany Cancer Resource Center was worth it.
Crime Prevention Specialist Laura Hawkins and Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts said they came up with the idea last month and decided to sell rubber bracelets stamped with positive affirmations.
“I may have been overzealous in my sales,” Hawkins said, noting that school resource officers took advantage of the hordes of potential customers in Albany schools.
New fire chief Shane Wooton lamented losing the first competition of his reign as chief but added, “I keep telling myself it’s all for a good cause."
APD raised 1,466 and AFD raised $755. The bracelets were three for $3 or two for $5.
City Manager Peter Troedsson revealed the winner of the fundraising challenge and said joking aside, he was impressed with the effort. “Many of you have experience with a family member or friend battling cancer,” he said. “The care of people in public service is outstanding to me.”
Kara Urrita and Christina Jacobs from North Albany Cancer Resource Center were on hand to receive the checks. The said the money would go towards the purchase of hats, wigs and scarves for local cancer patients.
“It really means a lot,” Jacobs said. “Especially for a woman, you can notice their face when they get a wig and how much it lights up.”
Originally, the wager between the departments included requiring the loser to wash a patrol car or fire engine. On Thursday, it was decided APD would claim only bragging rights.