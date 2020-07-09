APD: Avoid Highway 20 at Rainwater Lane between Albany and Corvallis

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Albany Police Department is urging motorists to avoid Highway 20 near Rainwater Lane between Albany and Corvallis until further notice due to a traffic crash.
The city sent out a text message notice about the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.