APD: Avoid Highway 20 at Rainwater Lane between Albany and Corvallis
breaking

Albany Police Logo stock

The Albany Police Department is urging motorists to avoid Highway 20 near Rainwater Lane between Albany and Corvallis until further notice due to a traffic crash.

The city sent  out a text message notice about the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

