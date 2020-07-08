APD asks for information on missing man
  • Updated
Missing man

Albany Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. 

Joseph Akpik is described as having dementia and has been missing since Wednesday morning. 

He was last seen at Fred Meyer in Albany around 8 a.m. and is likely driving a white Dodge Caravan with Colorado plates. He may be wearing white jeans, a gray long sleeve shirt with birds on it, a gray and white vest, and brown loafers. 

Akpik is described as a 74-year-old Alaskan Eskimo with white hair cut in a crew cut style. 

APD is asking anyone who spots him to call 541-917-7680 and if at all possible, please keep eyes on him until an officer arrives.

