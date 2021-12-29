Apartment fire in Corvallis displaces tenants in all 6 units

A Tuesday, Dec. 28 apartment fire in Corvallis displaced tenants in all six units.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. at 857 NW Tyler Ave., a house divided into rental units. All six are now uninhabitable due to fire and water damage, according to Corvallis city spokesperson Patrick Rollens.

Tanner Eldridge was at the property with his partner when the fire occurred. Their fire alarm was broken, and Eldridge said they didn’t know the building was on fire until they smelled it.

“We got the dogs, and we ran out,” he said. “We had two minutes to grab stuff. We probably should have gone before then.”

The Corvallis Fire Department is leading the investigation, and preliminary information shows that the fire appeared to originate in the electrical wiring system in one of the partitioned units, Rollens said in an email.

Corvallis fire responded immediately and escalated the response to a second alarm, prompting calls to Philomath fire and Adair Rural for mutual aid. Fire departments from Albany and Monroe also assisted, and Corvallis police offers were on the scene as well.

“This fire was elevated to a second alarm due to the size and complexity of the building,” Corvallis Fire Marshal Jonathon Jones said in a statement.

Firefighters mopped until 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Fire watch crews remained at the residence overnight, and identified some smoldering hot spots that needed to be addressed in the morning, Rollens said.

While the tenants have been displaced from their units, all occupants and their animals made it out of the burning property safely, Rollens said. Oregon State University provided some emergency assistance for student-tenants overnight.

Corvallis fire and the city’s Development Services Division are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire in the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

