Antiracism advocate Ibram X. Kendi to speak at OSU event

Oregon State University will sponsor a free virtual discussion this week featuring a leading voice in the U.S. anti-racism movement.

Historian, author and journalist Ibram X. Kendi will discuss how to be an anti-racist at 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom as part of the Provost’s Lecture Series.

Marta Maria Maldonado, an associate professor of ethnic studies at OSU, will act as moderator.

Kendi, today’s leading antiracist voice in America, is a National Book Award winner (2019), Guggenheim Fellow and three-time New York Times best-selling author.

Kendi is the Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities at Boston University, the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research and the 2020-2021 Frances B. Cashin fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. He is a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News correspondent.