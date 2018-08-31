Talk about your golden oldies: antiques and vintage automobiles will take center stage Sept. 8 for the annual Antiques in the Streets and Classic Car Show in downtown Albany.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Broadalbin Street between First and Fourth avenues and between Ellsworth and Ferry streets. It will feature 125 classic cars and 30 to 40 antique dealers from throughout the northwest.
Sharon Anderson, chairwoman of the event committee, said visitors are invited to participate in two new events this year: a silent auction and a chance to check out Rich Bailey's top alcohol dragster, sponsored by Capital Auto Group. Families will be allowed to pop their children in the driver's seat for a quick photo.
Now in roughly its 31st year, Antiques in the Streets is a chance for people to shop for antiques, enjoy looking at classic cars, check out downtown businesses and help benefit a local nonprofit, Anderson said.
"We took over this event four years ago," she said. "When we did that, we decided that each year funds raised for the event we would donate to a nonprofit."
Past beneficiaries have been Habitat for Humanity and the ABC House. This year, funds raised from booths, the silent auction and various raffles will go to Mercy House International, a nonprofit Christian ministry that provides help and resources for women leaving abusive situations.
Visitors are encouraged to stay till 3 p.m., when the car awards are announced, Anderson said. Downtown businesses both sponsor and name the various awards, which is why cars can win the "Hamburgini Award," sponsored by First Burger; the "Pawsitively Purrfect Ride," sponsored by Sniffany's Pet Boutique, and Anderson's personal favorite, the "Ellsworth T. Wiggler Award For the Car We Dig the Most," sponsored by Urban Ag Supply.
More antique vendors and car owners are welcome. For more information, contact the Albany Antique Mall at 541-704-0109.