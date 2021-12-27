Another round of snow in the forecast for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Another round of snow is in the forecast, so the National Weather Service has issued another winter weather advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley from 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, as well as surrounding areas.

Total accumulations are expected to be in the range of 1 to 3 inches. “Most of the snow is expected late tonight and early Tuesday morning,” reads the notice, which was issued at 3:33 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home and other spots in the Cascades foothills includes the possibility of snow through Saturday, New Year’s Day. (For Alsea and nearby communities in the central Coast Range, a possibility of snow only extends through Friday night.)

For the rest of the week, temperatures also will remain well below normal, and dip into the 20s for most locations in lower elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach beyond the lower 30s.

The winter weather advisory was issued for much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact morning and evening commutes, according to the agency.

The National Weather Service also issued a special weather statement Monday morning for much of Oregon stating that freezing temperatures combined with melted snow at lower elevations will result in icy terrain and potentially hazardous travel conditions Monday morning and into the afternoon.

That’s especially true where roads have remained untreated. “Additional light snowfall that fell overnight on top of the ice will make conditions worse,” the statement reads.

During the cold stretch, those working outdoors should remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin, as frostbite and hypothermia will occur much faster, the National Weather Service cautioned.

Residents should take precautions to protect pets and livestock from the extreme cold, as well, and uncovered pipes also will be susceptible to freezing and bursting, according to the agency.

