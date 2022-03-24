Another Linn death, no post-mask surge in COVID figures

Linn County added one more COVID-19-related death while statewide numbers of deaths, infections and hospitalizations were steady or gradually decreasing, according to a Thursday, March 24 report from the Oregon Health Authority.

Details about the death were not available.

Now 13 days out from the March 12 end to Oregon’s mask mandate, the state so far has not seen the rebound in infection rates like those that followed the momentary end to most coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

Last summer, Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order canceling masking, distancing, vaccine requirements and indoor capacity limits June 30. By July 13, the numbers of COVID hospitalizations and cases reported to OHA had started to grow as the virus’ beta variant surged.

The department also released details of three Linn County deaths reported the day before.

A 70-year-old woman who tested positive Jan. 6 died Jan. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Oregon while an 85-year-old man tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 2 at his residence. Both had underlying conditions, according to OHA.

The third, a 65-year-old woman from Linn County tested positive Jan. 18 and died Jan. 26 at her residence. She was the 6,999th to die in Oregon with COVID-19.

With 20 deaths reported Thursday, Oregon has amassed 7,033 dead since the pandemic started in 2020.

Total COVID-19 deaths stand at 248 in Linn County and 66 in Benton County.

There were 301 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 13 fewer than the day before, bringing the state total to 702,566.

Oregon's rolling, seven-day average of new cases decreased to 301. The daily average has continued to decay at a near-exponential rate since cases reported to the state peaked in January at more than 8,000 each day.

Benton County reported 15 new cases, making its total so far 15,019. Linn County saw four new cases for a total of 26,343.

About 10 in 50 people in Linn and eight in 50 people in Benton counties have had COVID cases reported to the state.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, 179 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 14 more than the prior report. Of those, 28 were in intensive care units with 12 on ventilators.

Ninety-five of the state’s 676 ICU beds are unoccupied, a 14%, availability rate. Meanwhile, 385 of 4,253 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied — a 9% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

There were nine adult ICU beds open across the region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties (9%) and 50 adult non-ICU beds available (7%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 2,873 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 23. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and nearly 2.9 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,283 doses per day.

Coronavirus infection rates are more than four times higher in unvaccinated people than people who are fully vaccinated, according to OHA data.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 37,737 new, confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total nearly 79.7 million.

There were 1,268 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 972,550, according to the CDC.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

