Another GAPS administrator leaves district, citing lack of trust in leadership

Although several employees have left the district in a short amount of time, Saxton said this is the reality for large school districts.

“We have over 1,000 employees in the district,” Saxton said. “In every school district, every year, there are a few people who leave and a few people who come.”

Russell Buttram, who was the GAPS executive director of operations for five years, resigned from his position on July 28 for similar reasons as Tatum. He publicly announced his resignation on Facebook, where he stated he would not be able to look himself in the mirror and know he was doing the right thing if he stayed with the district.

“I simply reached a point where I felt I could not support the actions of the new Board, nor reconcile their campaign promises with the actual actions I’ve observed,” Buttram wrote. “Since I could not square my values with those of the people in charge, I had to leave.”

The breaking point for Buttram was the hiring process of Sipe. Buttram said that he learned that Nyquist personally arranged the hiring of Sipe as chief of staff while Saxton was on vacation, and board members should not be involved in staffing decisions below the superintendent.