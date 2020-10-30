Annual Holiday Food Drive to provide gift card donations beginning Monday

Gift Card Pickup Sites

Gift cards cannot be picked up at the Ninth Street Grocery Outlet. To claim a gift card, visit one of the following locations:

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry (501 NW 25th St. in Corvallis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30-4 p.m.)

Vina Moses (968 NW Garfield Ave. in Corvallis on weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon)

South Corvallis Food Bank (1800 SW 3rd St. Suite 110 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon)

OSU Champinefu Lodge Human Services Resource Center Food Pantry (1030 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second or fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Philomath Food Bank (360 S Ninth St. in Philomath on Tuesdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. or Thursdays from 9-11:45 a.m.)

Residents of Alsea, Monroe, Adair Village and Blodgett are encouraged to inquire about the food drive at their local food pantries.

Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 1920 Corvallis, OR 97339. Be sure to indicate on the check and the envelope that the donation is care of the Benton County Holiday Food Drive.