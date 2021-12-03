Anne-Marie Deitering named university librarian at OSU

Anne-Marie Deitering has been named the new Donald and Delpha Campbell Dean of Libraries for Oregon State University.

Deitering has served as interim university librarian since Jan. 1, and has held other leadership roles at OSU for the past 18 years.

Her predecessor, Faye Chadwell, left OSU after accepting a position leading the libraries at Penn State University.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve OSU as the first Delpha and Donald Campbell Dean of Libraries,” Deitering said in a statement. “I grew up in Oregon and I know firsthand that the work we do here makes this state — and the world we live in — a better place.

"I am excited to continue working with my amazing colleagues in the library and across all of our campuses to help OSU’s students, faculty and researchers succeed.”

Deitering will oversee a staff of more than 100 people at the Valley Library, Guin Library and the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and the OSU Press.

Deitering has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in history from Syracuse University and a master’s degree in library science from Emporia State University.

