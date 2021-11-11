Ani DiFranco featured in OSU online program

The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts presents “American Strings: An Evening with Ani DiFranco” at 5 p.m. Wednesday online.

The Grammy-winning musical artist is recognized for challenging the status quo. One of the first artists to create her own label, DiFranco recently released her 22nd studio album on her own label, Righteous Babe Records. “Revolutionary Love” was released last January. Produced by DiFranco and recorded mainly in two days, the album is proof of a powerful gift: the ability to give voice to deep frustrations and tensions.

The event is part of CLA’s American String Series. Hosted by OSU Director of Popular Music and Performing Arts Bob Santelli, each segment consists of a conversation and solo performance by artists in a variety of genres.

Santelli will interview DiFranco, who will be at home in New Orleans. A brief set of music will follow.

Registration is available at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0JfoeZx2SyWlNQNPcSN2jg.

