Andy Gardner selected as next GAPS superintendent

Andy Gardner will be the next superintendent of the Greater Albany Public Schools district, beginning his role July 1. He was voted in unanimously by the GAPS school board Thursday night, Feb. 3. Gardner is the current superintendent of North Santiam School District.

Gardner grew up in eastern Oregon and began his education career as a teacher in North Santiam School District. He then became a high school athletic director and moved into an elementary principalship. He then became a middle school principal in Stayton before becoming the superintendent of the district.

Gardner and Cydney Vandercar, current interim superintendent for the Eugene School District 4J, were the top two candidates. The district paid search consultant firm McPherson & Jacobson between $15,900 and $20,950 to conduct the search, with the goal of finding someone who would stay with the district long term.

Penciling it out

Gardner’s annual base salary will be $220,000 for July 1, 2022 through July 30, 2025. Any increase to the annual base salary for subsequent years will be negotiated between the school board and Gardner no later than May 31st each year.

Board member Michael Thomson was the only one who voted no on the contract during Thursday's meeting.

Previous GAPS superintendent Melissa Goff was fired under a no-cause dismissal clause at a special meeting July 14. Rob Saxton stepped in as interim superintendent under a 190-day contract at a base salary of $150,000.

Saxton led the district through COVID-19, staffing shortages and schools moving on and offline as variants spread throughout the country and school district.

In November, the search firm and district decided to offer a base rate salary of $220,000 to attract qualified candidates from Oregon, California and Washington. The thought was the higher salary would keep the new leader in Albany longer.

Thomson and some community members believed this number was more than the district could afford, but the board ended up signing off on it.

In the end, the district narrowed its choices to two locally based administrators.

The superintendent timeline

Applications opened Oct. 26 and closed Dec. 13. Members of the public had the opportunity to attend stakeholder meetings in November to discuss which qualities a good superintendent for the district should have.

Finalists were presented at a board meeting Jan. 10 and a community interview team was formed to interview finalists in late January. The community interview team was made up of five community members, two GAPS students, one parents, one principal, one classified employee and one teacher.

Gardner and Vandercar were announced as the top candidates Jan. 24. The public was able to view question and answer videos with both candidates and provide feedback to the search team before a final decision was made.

"It was so hard to choose," said board member Brad Wilson. "We agonized and talked for several days."

Other board members voiced their gratitude for community input throughout the process.

"I want to thank the community for giving input and helping us shape what we want in a superintendent," Thomson said.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

