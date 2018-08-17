The head of the Benton County Health Department is getting ready to retire.
Mitch Anderson made the announcement Monday in an email to employees, saying he plans to step down at the beginning of April.
Anderson, who came to work for the county in 1997 as manager of the Mental Health Division and was promoted to the department’s top administrative post in 2008, said he’s been planning the move for some time.
Though still only 59, Anderson said he will turn 60 next month and will be eligible for full retirement benefits.
“It might be a hair early, but when my daughter graduated (from college) this past spring I said, ‘OK, I’ll work one more year,’” he told the newspaper in an interview. “And springtime seemed like a much more fun time to retire than going into winter.”
He said retiring in April should give the county enough time to recruit his successor and give him enough time to prepare the Health Department funding request for the next two-year budget cycle.
“It made sense to stick around and build a budget for the next biennium,” Anderson said.
His plans for retirement include plenty of fly fishing in his favorite trout streams, including Oregon’s Metolius River.
With roughly 130 employees, the Health Department is the county’s largest. It is also one of the most complex to administer, with oversight of six federally qualified health centers. The county clinics have grown rapidly in recent years to keep pace with an expanding Medicaid population and privately insured patients under the Affordable Care Act, and regulatory requirements have grown alongside them.
Anderson handled all those issues with competence and aplomb, according to longtime Benton County Counsel Vance Croney.
“My hat’s off to him,” Croney said. “He has been a tireless worker, and sometimes in the face of resistance. … He’s been professional through it all.”
County Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo said Anderson has earned a reputation across the state and even at the national level with his work in the health policy realm.
“I really appreciate all the work Mitch does,” she said. “He’s been a really strong leader, not only at the Health Department but more broadly on mental health and public health.”
And Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby said Anderson will be missed.
“Mitch has been a tremendous asset to Benton County for the last 20 years,” he said. “I respect his decision to move into the next season or next chapter in his life, but it’s certainly a loss for Benton County.”
Kerby said the process of recruiting Anderson’s replacement would begin next month with the goal of having a new Health Department administrator in place early next year to allow for some overlap.
Anderson and other county officials interviewed for this story denied the timing of his retirement had anything to do with a pair of discrimination and retaliation complaints filed against the department in April with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. In any event, the agency dismissed both complaints as unfounded earlier this week.