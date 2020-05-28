And the grads come marching in: Corvallis plans graduation parade

All while under watch from the Corvallis Police Department.

"We recognize that a lot of milestones for our community aren’t able to be celebrated right now," said Lt. Joel Goodwin. "Graduation is a significant event and since that’s not a possibility, we suggested we would be able to help with a car parade."

According to Schmeder, police involvement is also meant to assure the community that the event is a safe one.

"We really wanted to make sure the community knew we were following recommended safety guidelines," she said. "The officers are always looking to connect with the community in a positive way and they were excited to make this special for the graduates."

The events will be broadcast on local radio station KFIR 720AM and KLOO 1340AM. Valedictorians and other student speakers will be given a few minutes on air to speak to their high school experience cut short but still worthy of celebration.

And the Corvallis community, that had a part in choosing the parade celebration out of three possibilities, is invited to take part.