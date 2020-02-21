Analysis: An explainer on cap and trade

He said flexibility is a key feature of cap-and-trade programs.

“You get to decide how you're going to reduce those emissions or whether you're going to reduce those emissions, or whether you're going to pay somebody else to do it,” he said.

Burtraw also notes that government money raised through the program in turn funds energy efficiency projects, which can make business more competitive.

“It’s important not to just take half the story,” Burtraw said. “So half the story is that you're raising the costs of combusting fossil fuels and that, everything else being equal, would seemingly disadvantage an industry compared to competitors in other states. ... But the response to that, that the state could help amplify through the use of revenues that are collected, is to promote innovation and investments to become more efficient. And there's loads of evidence that this has worked out really well.”

Low-income families will see little to no cost impacts as a result of the program due to exemptions and credits, according to the analysis from Dembrow’s office.