An eye for color: Corvallis landscaper makes his mark with attention-getting gardens

Dan Nelson wants to grab your attention with his landscaping, and for the better part of 20 years he’s been doing just that with his eye-catching plantings at the Dutch Bros coffee kiosk at Northwest Fourth Street and Harrison Boulevard in downtown Corvallis.
“I want every car that comes by here to look because there’s so much color,” he said.
“I not only do different colors but different textures and sizes of leaves. I weave those together. I want everybody to see this and go, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ And then they see Dutch Bros.”
The broad planter strips framing the drive-through kiosk at the high-traffic intersection are alive with color almost year-round – pink and red roses, yellow marigolds, scarlet canna lilies, blue lobelias and rainbow-hued dahlias in artfully arranged groupings that rise like islands out of an emerald river of neatly trimmed grass.
It wasn’t always like this. When the city’s first Dutch Bros location was holding its grand opening in the early 2000s, Nelson stopped by for a free cup of coffee and found the kiosk surrounded by mud, rock and clay. As the owner of a landscaping company, Nelson immediately recognized the situation as a business opportunity.
“So I wrote a little note to the owner that said, ‘Hey, I’m a landscaper, and I could do something really special here to put you on the map.’”
Franchise owner Bob Lengwin called him back and said he already had some bids, but after getting a look at some of Nelson’s work on a local sorority house decided to give him the job.
Nelson likes to think that his efforts have paid off for Dutch Bros by attracting more customers. According to Nelson, one regular told Lengwin she switched her allegiance from Starbucks “because the landscaping beautified Corvallis.”
Nelson said he has always loved plants and was exposed to the business of landscaping from an early age – his father owned one of the largest commercial landscaping firms in the Northwest, Nelson Landscape Service in Spokane.
Although he worked in his father’s company growing up, the younger Nelson wound up following a different career path that included stints as a missionary, the owner of an embryo-transfer service for cattle and the proprietor of a bakery and espresso shop in a Portland mall.
He didn’t become a professional landscaper until after moving to Corvallis with his family in the early 2000s and launching his own company, Beautiful English Gardens Landscape and Design.
Now, however, he seems fully committed to the profession.
“I’m a total flower nut,” he said. “I know just about any kind of flower.”
His expertise extends to roses, but he found himself stumped on a visit to the Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia, when he came across one he didn’t recognize, a lovely hybrid whose petals were red on one side and white on the other. Intrigued, he learned the variety was called Gardens of the World.
“I asked the gardener if I could take a cutting, and he said yes,” Nelson recalled.
He planted the cutting at Dutch Bros.
Nelson also did the landscaping for the Dutch Bros. location in South Corvallis and has done a number of other highly recognizable projects around town, including the landscaping for Calvary Chapel and Willamette Veterinary Hospital.
Nelson puts a lot of thought into designing his landscaping projects, which typically include a lot of perennials selected in part to ensure that something will be blooming at almost any time of the year.
“I have some in here that will flower for nine months,” he said during a tour of the downtown Dutch Bros garden.
“There’s always a slow time in winter,” he added, “but I have plants that will start flowering in February and some that will go till Christmas.”
