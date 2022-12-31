 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amtrak Cascades to reduce fares in Oregon, including Albany

amtrak-explore-oregon-small-vertical_original.jpg

Ticket prices of Amtrak Cascades are going down as of Jan. 4, some by as much as 30%.

Amtrak is lowering fares in the Willamette Valley, including those boarding and disembarking in Albany.

Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades.

To offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops — Oregon City, Salem and Albany — have reduced fares as well, some by as much as 30%. Passengers can book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates, according to Amtrak.

“We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” Karyn Criswell, administrator of the Oregon Department of Transportation's public transportation division, said in a news release.

“The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable, and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”

Amtrak Cascades operates two round-trip trains between Eugene and Portland each day. Several trains make connections going further north to Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, though the Oregon portions are the routes with the new lower prices.

Schedules and tickets are available on AmtrakOregon.com.

